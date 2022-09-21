ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injured Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

 4 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee, who’s on injured reserve, has been suspended three games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, his agent confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday.

Kazee’s suspension begins immediately, regardless. His time on IR due to a wrist injury could very well outlast the length of the suspension. Agent Ron Butler told the Post-Gazette that Kazee will not appeal.

Kazee will be docked his next three game checks.

The 29-year-old Kazee has to miss at least two more games, per short-term IR requirement. He was expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks from when he sustained the injury, in the team’s final preseason game on Aug. 28.

Kazee signed a one-year deal with the Steelers this past May.

Kazee has 12 interceptions in 69 career games (49 starts) with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20) and Dallas Cowboys (2021). He started 15 of 17 games for the Cowboys last season.

–Field Level Media

