New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'

By Craig Dellimore
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd).

Whether he's called Timmy, Timothy or Tim — and that was an issue on the floor — the new Ald. Knudsen was welcomed warmly, and with some good-natured warnings from his new colleagues.

Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.

“I was thinking about the number of LGBT alders in City Council, and I’m proud to say I’ve lost count,” Cappelman said. “I think you’re No. 7.”

He called it a historic day.

Retiring Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) offered a warning: "Fasten your seat belt, and kiss your family goodbye."

Knudsen is giving up his current job as chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

After his swearing in, Knudsen introduced himself and said he's established a track record of bringing private sector principles to government work. He confirmed the pronunciation of his last name, and said, yes, he does go by "Timmy."

At 32, he also became the youngest City Council member.

