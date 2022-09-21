Read full article on original website
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?
When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
Killing These 5 Montana Animals Could Land You Behind Bars
One of the things that Montana is well known for is its wildlife. We have some of the most beautiful animals on Earth in our state. However, we've also got animals that are federally endangered, which prevents them from being killed, harmed, or possessed in any way. There are five species listed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) Species of Interest page that are protected as endangered species. Leave them alone if you see them.
Young Montanans Could Win Prizes By Sharing Their Best Hunting Stories
How old were you when you went hunting for the first time? I remember going out and shooting a mule deer for the first time one month after my 12th birthday. I'm sure there are young hunters somewhere in Montana that have awesome stories to tell about their adventures. Well, you could win some amazing prizes just by telling those stories.
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Montana Youth Get The First Shot at Waterfowl and Pheasants
This is a big weekend for aspiring young hunters in Montana. And hopefully, with a few extra birds in the fields, there will be more success and motivation to continue. Let the hunts begin!. The 2022 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25....
The State Montanans Seem to Despise the Most Legalizes Composting Dead People
I'm sitting here this morning trying to figure out which state in America is so far gone there's no hope of saving them. I've always said that they put the border on the wrong side -- it should be on the North side. California's Goofy Newsome signed a bill that...
Money On The Way? 600K To Farmers Affected By Flooding in Montana
Montana is giving out over $600,000 to irrigation districts and water use associations affected by the flooding this past summer across Montana. Governor Greg Gianforte shared his thoughts on the hard working Montanans who lost so much during the flooding:. Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world,...
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Did the Postal Service Get New Electric Vehicles in Montana?
Did the US Postal Service get some new electric vehicles in Montana?. One of our radio listeners in Billings, who is always a source of great information and leads on information, was passing by the US Postal Service offices earlier this week and he spotted a shipment of some new vehicles.
Pay Attention To Your Local Judges and Supreme Court, Montana
Pay attention folks to your judges and your supreme court, these people are legislating from the bench pure and simple. Judge Moses from Montana stopped our legally-passed voter registration law and the Montana supreme court upheld it. The law is absolutely 100 percent NON - discriminatory. The law gives absolutely zero advantage to any group. The law does not allow voter registration on election day... For anyone.
WHAT? This Ornate Chair Used to Belong to a Montana Governor?
When you walk through a museum or historical site, you'd expect to find relics of the past that are perfectly preserved and gorgeous, even many years later. I think, however, that someone may have found the coolest, most powerful-looking item that any historical society in this country has in their possession. And, it's in the Old Governor's Mansion in Helena, Montana. Check it out.
Electric School Buses? Montana DEQ Offering Grants For New Buses
Remember riding in the bus to school as a kid? For me, the smell of diesel, no seat belts, and worn out seats resonates deeply. In our modern world, times are changing, and it's time to upgrade the school bus to something new, more efficient, and safe. MT Department of...
Should Montana Be the Next State to Ban All Billboard Advertising?
The most common way to advertise your business traditionally is to use billboards. People see billboards dotted across the interstate and inside cities advertising all kinds of things, from local businesses to political candidates. Some states, however, have actually banned the massive advertisement platforms and a couple of others have even put a cap on the number of new billboards that can be built. Someone online brought up a valid question; would Montana benefit from doing the same?
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Bumped Flight? Montanans Say The Airlines Need to Pay THIS Much
Pre-Covid, flying was fun tolerable. If you fly all the time for work, I'm sure it gets old quickly. Delays, screaming kids, and long layovers in random airports aren't fun for anyone. However, I fly maybe once a year. And when I'm flying somewhere, 99.9% of the time it's because I'm going somewhere fun. I don't mind a delay, some turbulence, and ridiculous add-on fees, because hey, I'm traveling somewhere different to do enjoyable things. As much as I love Montana, it's nice to get away once in a while.
Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead
When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.
‘I have never heard of rewards, discounts and incentives to get vaccinated': Read This Letter to the Editor From an M.D.
Joe Biden is upset that only 4.4 million people have received the new omicron booster. We received one of the most powerful emails this week from a listener who forwarded us a letter to the editor copy on this very subject. The letter comes from a Theodore Russell, M.D., of Ohio, originally published in the Tribune Chronicle.
