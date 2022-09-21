ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

See the changing leaves in these Montana towns

Are you trying to find the perfect place to see the changing leaves this season? We got you covered! Jessica Wick with Onlyinyourstate lists some of the best places to see stunning fall shades between late September to early October. Here are some of the best places to see fall in action.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP responds to recent bear conflicts in southwest Montana

BOZEMAN – As fall approaches and bear activity increases, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff in southwest Montana have recently responded to many reports of bear conflicts. These conflicts stem from a mix of human safety concerns, habituated bear behavior, unsecured attractants and other issues. On Sept. 20, FWP...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Montana law enforcement receiving funding part of Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants

HELENA, Mont. - Cities and counties across Montana are receiving funding from Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to train and equip law enforcement to prevent crime. A release from Senator Jon Tester says the funding will be distributed to cities and counties in Montana through the Department of Justice via Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Grants.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Montana voters to decide on ‘born alive’ abortion bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A referendum on the Montana ballot in November raises the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Supporters of the referendum say the proposed Born-Alive Infant Protection […]
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 22

Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

NTSB Is Recommending All New Vehicles Have Breathalyzers in Montana

Montana is a state where we don't like to be told what to do. Not too long ago we didn't have a speed limit on our highways. Remember "reasonable and prudent"? Even more recently you were able to drive with an open container in your vehicle outside of city limits. Both of those, of course, are illegal now, so please don't drink and drive.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
MONTANA STATE
