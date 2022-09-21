Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say officer injured, suspect dies after shooting Monday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Monday morning. According to the department, officers responded to the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue at about 6:50 a.m. in reference to a report of a suspicious person who was seen carrying a firearm.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of hitting motorcyclist with stolen SUV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located suspects who are accused of hitting a motorcyclist Friday morning with a stolen SUV. According to a news release, the hit-and-run crash occurred at about 4:35 a.m. Friday near E....
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police need help identifying suspects in Spring Valley armed robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley area command are asking for the public's help identifying two wanted robbery suspects. The incident happened on Saturday, September 26, at around 7:30 a.m. near Buffalo Dr and Patrick Ln. In the pictures released by...
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
Fox5 KVVU
18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an 18-year-old passenger was killed Sunday night after a crash involving an unlicensed teen driver. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday in response to a fatal traffic collision between two vehicles.
Henderson police: Men charged with murder in beating death of man outside business
Two men are facing charges of open murder in the beating death Friday night of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The officials stated that a flatbed semi-truck and a Toyota were involved in the collision. A car was traveling north, the semi-truck traveling south. The driver of the Toyota made a left turn in front of the truck and both vehicles crashed. The truck continued south and crashed into a...
One hospitalized after shooting on Fort Apache near Maule, police say
Fort Apache is currently closed between Martin and Maule in both directions following a non-lethal shooting Las Vegas police say.
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
8newsnow.com
Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
Las Vegas police: Woman heard voices, saw visions before stabbing, killing older roommate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old woman accused of killing her older roommate in a home near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard allegedly heard voices in the days before the stabbing, her arrest report said. Police arrested Hailey Brown early Wednesday morning on charges of murder and child abuse. Officers found the victim, 63-year-old Teresa […]
