ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Metropolitan Police#Violent Crime#Eastern#University Medical Center
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Police involved in SWAT standoff at Henderson home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Window Rock Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Henderson police tell FOX5 a domestic battery incident occurred between a man and woman. Police say the woman exited the house however, the man refused to come out. Police believe the suspect may be armed.
HENDERSON, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8 News Now

Woman shot husband, then herself, police say

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
NYE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Police: 2 men arrested following Summerlin shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting in a Summerlin neighborhood. Malachi Garey was arrested on Tuesday and through the investigation, Elijah Warren was arrested for his part in the incident, police stated on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12, near Alta and Pavillion […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting Friday morning in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southeast valley on Friday morning. According to police, dispatch received a call about a shooting near the 4400 block of Dennis Way at about 7:23 a.m. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy