Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
fox17.com
Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
fox17.com
Houston's success in addressing homelessness is model Nashville hopes to use
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is hoping to get $50 million to address homelessness, but Metro Council still needs to approve the funds. The investment comes as folks across the city have expressed frustrations over how the city's handled the issue. Nashville plans to use the “Housing First,” model,...
fox17.com
Law enforcement agencies to target Briley Parkway in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Briley Parkway will be a focus for law enforcement agencies in Nashville on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) will conduct Operation Roundabout from 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Another 16-year-old student brought firearm to Pear Cohn High School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville Public Schools has experienced multiple online threats in the last few weeks across Davidson County but the most recent incident is different with an eleventh grader bringing a loaded gun to Pearl Cohn High School. The scary situation happening Friday where metro police say a...
fox17.com
Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital in critical condition, Metro Police report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition in the 1400 block of Horton Ave. on Monday, officials report. The victim is currently being transported to the hospital, a Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesperson confirmed. MNPD reports that there is no...
fox17.com
Nashville crews extinguish fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings, no injuries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews responded to a report of a building fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers & Wings on Belcourt Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday, officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the roof of a two-story commercial...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox17.com
Tennessee rescue group speaks on 'horrific' animal cruelty arrest
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Sumner County man is behind bars after being accused of throwing a tiny kitten into a burn pit last weekend. The five-week-old kitten died, but not before some extensive suffering. The rescue group FOX 17 News spoke with says this was one of the most graphic cases yet.
fox17.com
MTSU adjunct professor pens official U.S. Space Force song
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee professor has written the anthem for the United States' newest military branch, Space Force. Jamie Teachenor, adjunct professor of songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, penned “Semper Supra,” which the Space Force officially adopted on September 20, MTSU announced. Space Force became part of the Air Force in December of 2019.
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Army Corps of Engineers scoping to prevent spread of invasive carp in TN River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Nashville District is initiating measures and asking for public input to help curb the spread of carp in the Tennessee River. USACE says that the scoping, or initial evaluation under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), is meant...
fox17.com
Vehicle crashes into Rutherford County truck stop for second time this month
RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — For the second time in 16 days, a vehicle has crashed into the same truck stop in Rutherford County. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) reports that no one suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into Love’s Truck Stop on Epps Mill Road off the Interstate 24 on Saturday.
fox17.com
Possible explosive device being investigated in Cheatham County
JOELTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple agencies are investigating after a concerned citizen called about a possible explosive device found at a home in Joelton Monday morning. The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported that at 9:12 a.m. Monday, the Cheatham County 911 received a telephone call about a possible explosive device found at a residence on Valley View Road.
fox17.com
Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
Tractor trailer crashes in Maury County, blocking road with tortilla chips
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Maury County Fire Department responded to a overturned 18 wheeler carrying thousands of bags of tortilla chips on Saturday. The street was littered with tortilla chips, blocking both lanes of road. The driver sustained minor injuries and is expected to fully recover. Download...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
Comments / 0