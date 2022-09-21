ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

South Nashville homeless camp cleaned up in May reappears

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- The homeless camp off of Nolensville Road in South Nashville reappeared and another Nashville business waiting on Metro council to approve $50 million dollars in funding to help find a long-term solution. It's been an ongoing problem for years and the homeless camp has been clouding...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Locals voice concerns on possible new Nashville football stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- As Nashville city leaders debate the future of Nissan Stadium taxpayers are coming forward with their concerns. The Tennessee Titans say the stadium is in disrepair and would cost Nashvillians $1.8 billion to repair through the rest of the city's lease and a new stadium would cost about $2.2 billion. Metro council is currently working to compare whether they should repair the existing stadium or build new.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Law enforcement agencies to target Briley Parkway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Briley Parkway will be a focus for law enforcement agencies in Nashville on Wednesday in an effort to keep drivers safe. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) will conduct Operation Roundabout from 7 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Another 16-year-old student brought firearm to Pear Cohn High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville Public Schools has experienced multiple online threats in the last few weeks across Davidson County but the most recent incident is different with an eleventh grader bringing a loaded gun to Pearl Cohn High School. The scary situation happening Friday where metro police say a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Employee at correctional center in Middle Tennessee attacked by inmate

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. -- An employee is attacked at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. A representative for the facility says an inmate made an unprovoked attack against an employee at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Staff restrained the inmate immediately....
HARTSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Lowe
fox17.com

MTSU adjunct professor pens official U.S. Space Force song

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Tennessee professor has written the anthem for the United States' newest military branch, Space Force. Jamie Teachenor, adjunct professor of songwriting at Middle Tennessee State University’s College of Media and Entertainment, penned “Semper Supra,” which the Space Force officially adopted on September 20, MTSU announced. Space Force became part of the Air Force in December of 2019.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens East Nashville school a second time this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested for the second time this year for allegedly making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school. Metro Police arrested 31-year-old Stephen Robertson after a concerned citizen contacted police after they saw social media posts by Robertson referencing bombing the school and other acts of violence.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Mayor#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Metro
fox17.com

Possible explosive device being investigated in Cheatham County

JOELTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple agencies are investigating after a concerned citizen called about a possible explosive device found at a home in Joelton Monday morning. The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported that at 9:12 a.m. Monday, the Cheatham County 911 received a telephone call about a possible explosive device found at a residence on Valley View Road.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Nearly 1,000 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 1,000 firearms have been stolen from vehicles across Music City so far in 2022. Metro Nashville Police released their weekly report on Friday, which shows 998 guns have been taken from cars this year. Nearly 70% of all firearms reported stolen this year were taken from vehicles. Just last week, 17 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee uses big plays to stun No. 25 Miami, 45-31

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) -- Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdown and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. DJ England-Chisholm caught two passes -- the first a 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the other...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy