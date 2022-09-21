Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider
The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
Kait 8
Cross County city finishes Competitive Communities Initiative
WYNNE, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A Cross County city was met with a special honor to recognize the efforts to keep their community ready for the jobs market. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments.
Kait 8
Ask the Expert - Progressive Eye Center offers new technology to help children with learning difficulties
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. First Horizon Bank’s “Back to Business” contest was open to for-profit businesses in several states to enter. Out of the top 50 finalists for Arkansas, Progressive Eye Center received enough votes to win second place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Main Street in Northeast Arkansas was filled to the brim with festival-goers on Saturday. Monette’s Fall Festival always draws a crowd, but this year’s festival filled Main Street to the brim with hundreds of people enjoying festivities and anticipating bands taking the stage.
Kait 8
Sickle Cell warriors rally for awareness
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas event bought awareness to warriors in the community fighting a rare disease. September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, to bring awareness to the struggles those with the disease face and how others can help, many gathered in Blytheville to rally and walk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Animal Control needs help after spike in abandoned pets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dangerous trend across Northeast Arkansas has been overwhelming animal control officers in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers with Jonesboro Animal Control responded to a call where multiple pets were left outside for hours, taking the life of a dog and a cat. For...
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
KTLO
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit and killed
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
Kait 8
Chicago-based manufacturer to expand Blytheville steel tube factory
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A facility in Mississippi County will be seeing a new upgrade to meet demand. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Zekelman Industries announced construction would begin in December on its state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville. According to a news release, when the project is...
Kait 8
Sept. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool. We are expecting highs in the 80s at first before the coolest air of...
Kait 8
Cooks ready to show off skills at Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival kicking off on Friday, Sept. 23, the two-year hiatus has made the contestants hungrier than ever to bring home that first-place prize. Cooks of different experience levels are ready to test their luck, such as Mike Foster, who is an...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned for Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe. Festival organizers said starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, they will be closing Main Street and Union Street from Washington Avenue to the bridge (Cate Avenue/Burke Avenue).
onlyinark.com
Top 8 Things To Do In White County, Arkansas
Located in central Arkansas, White County includes the communities of Bradford, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Romance, Beebe and Searcy, the county seat. Nearly 80,000 people live and work in the county, which includes both suburban and rural landscapes. Centrally located, it’s easy to explore most of the state with a short drive, but you may be surprised at how much there is to see and do. Here are our picks for the top 8 things to do in White County.
Kait 8
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT. |. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing...
Comments / 1