Eagle Springs, NC

wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
randolphnewsnow.com

Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42

ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
ASHEBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
City
Eagle Springs, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
sandhillssentinel.com

Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests

Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
FAIRMONT, NC
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
SANFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Ronald Lee Floyd of Aberdeen

Mr. Ronald Lee Floyd, 67, of Aberdeen, NC, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Joseph of the Pines, Southern Pines, NC. No service is planned at this time. Survivors: Mother, Ruby Floyd of Aberdeen, NC; brother, Carlton Floyd Jr. of Fayetteville NC; sister, Marilyn McKayhan (Mitchell) of Stallings, NC; special nieces, Tangela Fate (Ivan) of Spring Lake, NC, Christa Hagemeier (Shane) of Bentonville, AR, and Jenell Hudson (Michael) of Mint Hill, NC; special great-nephew, Bradley Gibson (Adam) of Manhattan, NY; and other relatives.
ABERDEEN, NC
WXII 12

Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Robbins woman facing several drug charges

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
ROBBINS, NC

