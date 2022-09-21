Read full article on original website
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
Holy cow! Multiple cars hit a cow wandering in the roadway
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to several car crashes after a cow was found walking the highway on Wednesday night. The multiple crashes took place on US-29 near US-311 around 9:20 p.m. in Randolph County. Officials said the drivers were unable to avoid running into...
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
4 tractor-trailer pile-up on I-85 N sends one to a hospital in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Only one out of five lanes are open in Interstate 85 North in Davidson County following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. North Carolina Highway Patrol said four tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one of the drivers...
Cow causes multi-vehicle wreck in High Point, troopers say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A cow caused a crash involving multiple vehicles in High Point on Wednesday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol. FOX8 is told the crash involved three vehicles at the Old Thomasville Road exit off of US-29. One of the vehicles flipped over during the crash. One person was taken […]
Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro. FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole. One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved. The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
Obituary for Ronald Lee Floyd of Aberdeen
Mr. Ronald Lee Floyd, 67, of Aberdeen, NC, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Joseph of the Pines, Southern Pines, NC. No service is planned at this time. Survivors: Mother, Ruby Floyd of Aberdeen, NC; brother, Carlton Floyd Jr. of Fayetteville NC; sister, Marilyn McKayhan (Mitchell) of Stallings, NC; special nieces, Tangela Fate (Ivan) of Spring Lake, NC, Christa Hagemeier (Shane) of Bentonville, AR, and Jenell Hudson (Michael) of Mint Hill, NC; special great-nephew, Bradley Gibson (Adam) of Manhattan, NY; and other relatives.
Part of I-85 closed in Davidson Co. due to crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 is closed near I-285 near Lexington in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash occurred Thursday afternoon and is expected to impact...
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
Motorcyclist who led 125 mph car chase in Fayetteville killed after hitting car, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist who drove 125 mph and led Fayetteville police on a chase was killed Thursday after striking a car and being thrown off the vehicle, authorities say. Police say officers attempted to stop the motorcycle going roughly 125 mph in a 45 mph zone...
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. Officials arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson for allegedly killing 27-year-old Auburn Odell Clement. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center with no bond. According to...
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Robbins woman facing several drug charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3200 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the investigation, deputies located psilocybin (mushrooms), methamphetamine, marijuana,...
