ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
fox26houston.com

1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston. Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to witnesses, the male driver of the...
HOUSTON, TX
witzamfm.com

Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Kids#Booster#Skeleton
fox26houston.com

Search underway after 2 shot while sitting outside drinking at north Houston apartment

HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting two people sitting outside, drinking at an apartment in north Houston. It happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd around 12:15 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting in the area. Responding police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg but drove herself to a hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hundreds of Houston-area women attend Girls in Aviation Day

HOUSTON - In hopes of inspiring a new generation of women in aviation, hundreds of Houston-area girls participated in a global event learning all facets of the industry. Girls in Aviation day inspired many to pursue careers in the field. "Flying is just amazing," said participant Jessica Moore. "You get...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox26houston.com

Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.

MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
MAGNOLIA, TX
fox26houston.com

Volunteer firefighter of more than 20 years with Alvin FD passes away

ALVIN, Texas - The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time volunteers. In a solemn Facebook post on Friday the Alvin Volunteer FD announced that Charles D. Krampota, a captain with the department passed away Friday in the line of duty. According to a press release, Krampota was responding to a structure fire on Susie Ln, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
ALVIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars

HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy