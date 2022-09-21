Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Related
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
fox26houston.com
Driver accused of hitting woman on sidewalk charged with intoxication manslaughter
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested after a deadly crash near Bellaire. Officials say Eddie La was charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting a female pedestrian, 52, at 3700 South Gessner Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, La was driving a Honda Accord southbound when he left...
9-year-old boy drowns while taking shower at SW Houston house, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning while taking a shower, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said it happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night at a home on Corsair Road, which is near West Fuqua Street and Beltway 8. When they arrived, police said...
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston. Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to witnesses, the male driver of the...
fox26houston.com
Driver fled after Houston crash that left pedestrian dead, car flipped: police
HOUSTON - A driver fled after a crash that left a pedestrian dead and a car flipped on its roof, Houston police say. Authorities are investigating the crash that occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street. Police say a Dodge Charger with four occupants was traveling...
witzamfm.com
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman
A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Search underway after 2 shot while sitting outside drinking at north Houston apartment
HOUSTON - Officials are looking for a man accused of shooting two people sitting outside, drinking at an apartment in north Houston. It happened in the 4000 block of Irvington Blvd around 12:15 a.m. when officers were flagged down about a shooting in the area. Responding police found a man with at least two gunshot wounds to the chest and rushed him to a hospital in serious condition. A woman was also shot in the leg but drove herself to a hospital.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Hundreds of Houston-area women attend Girls in Aviation Day
HOUSTON - In hopes of inspiring a new generation of women in aviation, hundreds of Houston-area girls participated in a global event learning all facets of the industry. Girls in Aviation day inspired many to pursue careers in the field. "Flying is just amazing," said participant Jessica Moore. "You get...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert's Artist Lotta Cash Desto Killed During Houston Drive-By Shooting
Hours after it was reported that Dallas rapper FBG Straap was killed in a local shooting earlier this week, another artist has been shot and killed in a Texas drive-by incident, according to SNBC13. The recently deceased is Lil Uzi Vert's artist, Lotta Cash Desto, who was riding around in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
fox26houston.com
Volunteer firefighter of more than 20 years with Alvin FD passes away
ALVIN, Texas - The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time volunteers. In a solemn Facebook post on Friday the Alvin Volunteer FD announced that Charles D. Krampota, a captain with the department passed away Friday in the line of duty. According to a press release, Krampota was responding to a structure fire on Susie Ln, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Click2Houston.com
Woman says random car followed her from The Galleria, busted out her windows and stole 2 new designer bags worth more than $3K
HOUSTON – A woman from the Katy area expressed concern for her safety and others after she said a car followed her home from The Galleria to steal two purses she had purchased. “Who did it? Who’s organizing this, you know? Cause it’s a total violation of privacy,” she...
fox26houston.com
Suspect wanted in Houston shooting that left man dead, 2 women injured
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that left one man dead and two women injured over the weekend. Reginald Torres, 20, is charged with murder and is not in custody as of Monday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in...
2 women injured in shootout between group of men arguing in SW Houston, police say
Authorities said the two large groups of men were arguing before they began shooting at each other. The victims are expected to survive.
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
2 women say west Houston apartment complex won't rightfully return money following August fire
"We're just asking for basic human decency." Two women impacted by a fire at a west Houston apartment complex say management is being "inhumane" following the blaze.
La Porte ISD employee caught on camera berating high school student
The teenager is seen backing up several steps as the school employee moves closer and, at one point, appears to be within inches of the student's face.
Comments / 0