Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kevin Costner shares a lesson on fairness while an ‘1883’ star celebrates a birthday

Christian Bale is known as an actor who goes to extreme lengths to get into character, with his latest role in the upcoming Amsterdam being no exception. In the film, which is something of a whodunit but focused on three people who are accused of murder and trying to clear their names, Bale plays a character who has a glass eye from an old World War I injury. True to his method-acting ways, Bale actually wore a lens on his eye “the whole time” to ensure he “couldn’t see out of that eye at all,” the actor told Inverse.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO