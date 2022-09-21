Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kevin Costner shares a lesson on fairness while an ‘1883’ star celebrates a birthday

Read full article on original website
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: no news is good news, so let’s dive into season five fan theories
All is quiet in the Yellowstone front today, epitomizing the beauty of a rare lazy day on the ranch. There are no frills or extravagant events taking place, no breaking news or shocking revelations, just a campfire and beer vibes over here. That doesn’t mean that fans aren’t still anxiously awaiting news on the exhilarating fifth season — or that the social media sphere is quiet. On the contrary, fans of Yellowstone are still talking about the series that won us over in 2018 and has yet to let us down.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
15 Weird Behind-The-Scenes Movie Facts I Bet You've Never Heard Before (Or Maybe You Have, IDK, I Don't Know Your Life)
Christopher Nolan sure did plant a whole lot of corn for Interstellar!
Did Sly Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reconcile, or is their love expendable?
Celebrity splits are hardly ground-shaking events even on a slow news day, but last month’s break-up of action star Sylvester Stallone and his spouse of over a quarter century, Jennifer Flavin, did send a minor tremor through the celebrity grapevine. After all, if those two crazy kids can’t make it work, what hope is there for the rest of us?
Where was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmed? All filming locations, explained
Don’t Worry Darling finally released to cinemas last week, and while Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore directorial venture may not be the Hollywood blockbuster hit of the summer, there’s very little doubt that it’s the Hollywood blockbuster story of the summer. Indeed, any film would take a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating on the chin if it had to compete with the real-world shenanigans that took place on set. From Shia LaBeouf’s firing to the alleged feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh to the drama surrounding the real-or-imagined “spitgate,” the BTS drama took the cake for entertainment, however rotten.
Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?
David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
Christian Bale addresses one of the many ‘American Psycho’ urban legends
American Psycho, directed by Mary Harron, is one of those classic movies that seems to never get old, which is really exceptional considering it came out 22 years ago. Christian Bale‘s performance as Patrick Bateman created one of the most memorable characters in cinema and cemented Bale as one of our best actors.
Method man Christian Bale breaks down his latest extreme devotion to getting into character
Christian Bale is known as an actor who goes to extreme lengths to get into character, with his latest role in the upcoming Amsterdam being no exception. In the film, which is something of a whodunit but focused on three people who are accused of murder and trying to clear their names, Bale plays a character who has a glass eye from an old World War I injury. True to his method-acting ways, Bale actually wore a lens on his eye “the whole time” to ensure he “couldn’t see out of that eye at all,” the actor told Inverse.
Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on tonight? Every ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 air date
Bachelor in Paradise is quickly becoming one of America’s most popular reality shows. The combination of romance and interpersonal drama has resonated with viewers, leading to it becoming one of the most talked about shows of any season it is part of. A spin-off of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this show is heading into its eighth season and shows no signs of slowing down its trademark drama.
A breathless sci-fi masterpiece soars 67 places to fly high on streaming
This summer marked the 20th anniversary of Minority Report, the first-time collaboration between director Steven Spielberg and star Tom Cruise that delivered exactly the sort of high quality cinema you’d expect from two undisputed titans of their respective professions. An all-star partnership that lived up to the lofty billing...
Joe Pera isn’t amused that people keep comparing him to Evan Peters’ portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer
Joe Pera is a wholesome comedian known for his extremely nice, cult beloved (but canceled too soon) Adult Swim series, Joe Pera Talks With You. He’s really into tomatoes!. In other words, the Buffalo native is pretty much the last person anyone would associate with notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is the subject of a new Netflix miniseries starring Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And yet, after the series premiered last week, all anyone could do was remark about how Peters’ Dahmer seems to bear more than a passing resemblance to Pera, as dozens upon dozens of people on Twitter have since pointed out.
A sleeper horror flick’s word-of-mouth buzz projected to overtake ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Maybe the most tragic thing about continuing Don’t Worry Darling drama is that despite the world’s rapt attention, the box office estimates are not great. Vulture recently did a deep dive on the movie, its rollout and its prospects and surprise, nothing looks good. In fact, another movie coming out next week is out-trending DWD. Typically, a movie’s presages will tick upward as it gets closer to release. That wasn’t the case with Don’t Worry Darling, as ticket sales leveled off.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ plot twist ending, explained
No movie this year has gotten more attention than the drama-ridden “Don’t Worry Darling,” a mysterious film with a plot that seems to mirror a sort of “Stepford Wives” situation. However, the movie has a plot twist that throws things for a loop and takes the movie in a completely different direction. If you’re confused by the ending, you’re not alone.
Surprise! Fans are getting their first look at ‘Werewolf By Night’ right now
Established release be damned, as Marvel’s Halloween special Werewolf by Night is seeing a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest. The newest and most unique Marvel project is set to release on Disney Plus on Oct. 7, but those in attendance at the horror festival in Austin, Texas are seeing it ten days earlier than the rest of the world. Werewolf by Night is the first ever Marvel television special, with it starring not just the titular character, but also cult favorite Man-Thing.
