Memphis, TN

shirley5148
4d ago

What is really going on in Memphis? Every service the citizens in Memphis need to carryout daily lives is tarnished...including medical services.

Larry Welch
4d ago

Ive gotta story that tops everybody's...I paid my MLGW bill balance to 0.00 on 03/19/2022 and closed the account on 03/23/2022. My current bill balance with MLGW is $852. The balance increases monthly by adding $69 in service fees plus minimum charges for water and electricity plus late fees. I. addition, I have a $400 security deposit will not be returned until 08/2024. I'm NOT calling back and I'm NOT returning to Memphis until the Holidays. Thanks AC Wharton and Jim Strickland. Both Wharton and Strickland are on the Board of Directors with their Judicial names of Claxton and Higginbotham earning in excess of $5.0M per year....

Simply Joy
4d ago

Well it is a major problem with staffing shortage. They give you the option to go online for assistance. Most offices will be open October 3. According to the news, the reason for the increase was the TVA had an increase of cost so MLGW had to go up as well.

actionnews5.com

MLGW works to find solutions as president, CEO announces resignation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re now waiting to learn who will lead Memphis Light Gas and Water after the president and CEO announced his plans to step down last week. J.T. Young says he’s leaving Memphis to work for a utility company in Florida. Young’s resignation will come...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

MLGW president resigns; plans return to Florida

J.T. Young, president and CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division, has resigned from his position effective October 14. MLGW announced on Friday, Sept. 23, that Young has accepted a position with Florida Power & Light, his previous employer. No information regarding an interim president had been provided at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Clerk’s offices reopen to long lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Offices re-open after closing for a second week so workers can catch up. People trying to get business licenses, IDs, and important documents found the doors locked. Clerk Wanda Halbert says county leaders are to blame for the backlog and says her office is once again processing license plate […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WGNO

Highland Heights woman says someone listed her home for sale online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she is confused and concerned after seeing a picture of her home listed on several realtor sites as being for sale. The woman’s daughter, Melissa Miller-Monie, said her mother has owned the house in the 3200 block of Lamphier for more than thirty years and has no plans […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD issued traffic alert on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert on I-40 Sunday at 4:30 a.m. MPD opened eastbound lanes of I-40 at Watkins around 8:30 a.m. There was an incident earlier that caused MPD to close all eastbound lanes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employee stole $293K in cars from rental company: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former car rental employee has been charged after he allegedly stole several vehicles from Enterprise last month. Police say between August 8 and 18, former Enterprise employee Cameron Sullivan took seven vehicles off the property at the Memphis International Airport without consent from the company. Vehicles were taken from the Alamo […]
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Strong winds down power lines, cause damage in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Thousands were impacted by strong storms that blew through the Mid-South Saturday night. Straight-line winds blew through Covington, Tennessee, leaving power lines down, windows shattered and trees in the street. Tents at the Heritage Festival were also uprooted and blown through the area. Pictures shared by...
COVINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Amber Harris | Store Manager at Lane Bryant, Ridgeway Trace. Rhonda Lambert Treadwell | Executive Director at Dress For Success Memphis, Inc. Alex McAleer | Mind Reader at Champions of Magic. Paul Chandler | Executive Director at Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Nasa expert talks DART mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September 26th NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will intentionally crash into a near-Earth asteroid in the name of planetary defense. NASA expert Nancy Chabot joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the exciting mission. Chabot...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are living and staying in the workplace longer. In fact, workers aged 65 and over are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. That is why AARP is addressing age discrimination in the hiring process and workplace. Bill Rivera, Senior Vice President of Litigation at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Tuggle talks his vision for Sheriff’s Department

Photo: From left, NFL official Sarah Thomas, Sheriff’s Department candidate Thomas Tuggle, and Monroe County, Ark. Sheriff Michael Neal. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) DeSoto County Sheriff candidate Thomas Tuggle is telling supporters his positions on some issues, speaking at a fundraiser dinner Thursday evening at the Gin at Nesbit. Tuggle said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

