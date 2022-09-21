What is really going on in Memphis? Every service the citizens in Memphis need to carryout daily lives is tarnished...including medical services.
Ive gotta story that tops everybody's...I paid my MLGW bill balance to 0.00 on 03/19/2022 and closed the account on 03/23/2022. My current bill balance with MLGW is $852. The balance increases monthly by adding $69 in service fees plus minimum charges for water and electricity plus late fees. I. addition, I have a $400 security deposit will not be returned until 08/2024. I'm NOT calling back and I'm NOT returning to Memphis until the Holidays. Thanks AC Wharton and Jim Strickland. Both Wharton and Strickland are on the Board of Directors with their Judicial names of Claxton and Higginbotham earning in excess of $5.0M per year....
Well it is a major problem with staffing shortage. They give you the option to go online for assistance. Most offices will be open October 3. According to the news, the reason for the increase was the TVA had an increase of cost so MLGW had to go up as well.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
