Read full article on original website
Related
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
HelloGiggles
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal
Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump While Out with Husband Adam Levine
Stepping out in Santa Barbara over the weekend, Prinsloo was spotted out to lunch with husband Adam Levine while wearing a blue floral print dress and chunky black flip-flops. On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Victoria's Secret model and the Maroon 5 frontman are expecting their third baby. The couple's...
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
RELATED PEOPLE
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
ETOnline.com
Sylvester Stallone Said It Would Be 'Mass Suicide' If Wife Jennifer Flavin Was Out of His Life
Seven months prior to Sylvester Stallone's wife, Jennifer Flavin, filing for divorce, the 76-year-old actor was talking about how he couldn't live without her. On an episode of their daughters' podcast, Unwaxed With Sophia and Sistine Stallone, that was released on Jan. 31, Sly and his wife opened up about their 25-year marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut
Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'
Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA・
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Comments / 0