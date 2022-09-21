ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
