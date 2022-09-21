SEATTLE (AP) — After more than a week away from home, Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t about to head back to Atlanta as one of two winless teams in the NFL. “We’ve been away for eight days. I told them there’s no way I’m coming home with a ‘L,’” Patterson said. “My family would kill me if I was gone that long and lose.” Patterson more than did his part, rushing for a career-high 141 yards and one touchdown, and the Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 on Sunday for their first win of the season. After narrowly losing last week in Los Angeles against the Rams, the Falcons remained on the West Coast and spent the week in Seattle preparing for the Seahawks. They’ll head back home after managing to avoid joining Las Vegas as the only 0-3 teams in the league.

