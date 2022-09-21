Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Where are you allowed to put political signs in Rapid City?
Where can’t I put signs?: Signs are not allowed to be placed in boulevards (the area between the sidewalk and the road, intersections, state right of ways, parks, and medians.) Why can’t I put signs there?: Placing signs close to the road can impede the line of sight of...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City summer pop-up library an important resource through the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When you can’t make it to the Rapid City Public Library, one might just pop up in your neck of the woods. Not even the strong winds could stop the pop-up library from making an appearance in the Robbinsdale neighborhood near the bike park Sunday afternoon. From 12-4 p.m., they set up their station for passers-by interested in any of the services that they offered.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City law enforcement serving up support for statewide program as part of annual fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D . – The waitstaff at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City Monday night will be little different thanks to the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Rapid City Police officers and Pennington County Sheriff deputies will be on-duty as part of the annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser. Men and women in uniform will be waiting tables, serving drinks and food to customers throughout the duration of the event.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how people in Rapid City are bringing awareness and raising money for Alzheimer’s
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place on Saturday, September 24. What is it?: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an event held to raise money for Alzheimer’s research and bring awareness to the disease. It also acts as a way to show people struggling with the disease and people caring for others with it that they aren’t alone. The event has been going on in South Dakota for about 20 years.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s everything you need to know about Hunger Action Month
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide initiative led by Feeding America. During the month of September, Feeding America and other organizations are committed to addressing food insecurity across the country. What is food insecurity?. Individuals who are food insecure may not know where their next meal is coming from. South...
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
newscenter1.tv
Why it’s important to move over on the road for workers with amber lights
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While Rapid City Police officers helped with a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of Elk Vale Road, a fourth vehicle rear-ended a patrol car that had on emergency amber signals. The suspect exited his vehicle and began running from the location of the accident....
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 29 photos of Douglas School District students celebrating homecoming
BOX ELDER, S.D.– Douglas High School and Middle School art students showcase their talent for homecoming week. Some Box Elder city street plows were their canvas of expression. The art project called “Paint the Plow” was a partnership between the City of Box Elder and the Douglas School District. At the start of the fall semester students made designs they wanted featured on the plows. Once all submissions were in, students voted on their favorites to be featured in the homecoming parade. Winners for the middle school design were Shaylee LaCroix and Demetrius Waters. Both winning designs were recognized for their representation of Douglas Middle School values.
KEVN
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
KEVN
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in choking death of woman
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is under arrest and facing manslaughter charges in connection to an altercation Thursday evening. A group of passengers in an app-based food delivery vehicle stopped at a restaurant on Endeavour Boulevard after consuming alcohol according to police. There, 28-year-old Nicklaus Houchin of Rapid City got into a physical altercation with 31-year-old Danielle Houchin.
