Orland Park implements policy to bypass SAFE-T Act
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to discuss a new law enforcement initiative that would make two of their police officers part-time ATF agents as way to get around the SAFE-T Act. The law goes into effect January 1, 2023.
