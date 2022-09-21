ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park implements policy to bypass SAFE-T Act

By Brian Althimer
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss a new law enforcement initiative that would make two of their police officers part-time ATF agents as way to get around the SAFE-T Act. The law goes into effect January 1, 2023.

Mayor of Orland Park Illinois cares about his citizens. Unlike Calumet City Illinois he doesn't care about his citizens and also 95% of Calumet City Illinois Police Officers and Firefighters moved out of Calumet City Illinois and live in The State of Indiana. Calumet City Illinois will be easy for the criminals to take over and we be the first south suburb to fall. You know what's sad Calumet City Illinois Mayor voted Yes for the Safe-T Act Bill because he's also a 29th District State Representative. There's a Facebook Page called Calumet City Illinois Corruption that everybody needs to take a look at.

