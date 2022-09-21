ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Aurora City Council could consider ban on use of sedatives by police

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night and could consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal is approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

RTD reduces A Line frequency in October

DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll have a longer wait in October. All A Line service will be operated at a 30-minute frequency from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced. The A Line normally serves stations every...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Car thieves targeting Kias and Hyundais, police warn

DENVER — It's a relief when Stephanie Metcalf sees her red 2017 Kia Sportage parked where she left it. These days, she and her husband Jimmy Metcalf have taken to leaving the window blinds in their apartment open and peeking out toward the parking lot to make sure the car is still there.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire

DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Teen reported missing in Denver found safe

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday morning has been found safe. Police said the boy was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. DPD tweeted on Saturday...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtd#Amazon Fire Tv#Derailment#Light Rail#Traffic#Apd#Trains#Lincoln Station#Florida Station#Next
9NEWS

BookBar announces it will close after the holidays

DENVER — After 10 years of readings, signings, story times, club meetings, leisurely conversations over wine – oh, and thousands of books – the BookBar will close after this holiday season. Nicole Sullivan, owner of the independent bookstore and wine bar in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, announced on...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits

DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city. In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
9NEWS

Clear Creek County undersheriff dies

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday. "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver

DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Boulder debuts program to divert 911 calls from emergency rooms

BOULDER, Colo. — When people call 911 in Boulder, a Lyft driver might show up instead of an ambulance, at least in certain circumstances. It's a new program called "nurse navigation" that's designed to divert people to alternatives if their medical issue doesn't warrant an ambulance ride to an emergency room.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy