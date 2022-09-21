Read full article on original website
Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aurora City Council could consider ban on use of sedatives by police
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night and could consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal is approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
RTD reduces A Line frequency in October
DENVER — If you're taking the train to the plane, you'll have a longer wait in October. All A Line service will be operated at a 30-minute frequency from Monday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 29, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced. The A Line normally serves stations every...
Car theft suspect dead after confrontation with Aurora police
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect in a vehicle theft has died after a confrontation with Aurora police Saturday afternoon. According to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas, it started when Aurora officers tried to contact two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a Circle K store at East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.
Car thieves targeting Kias and Hyundais, police warn
DENVER — It's a relief when Stephanie Metcalf sees her red 2017 Kia Sportage parked where she left it. These days, she and her husband Jimmy Metcalf have taken to leaving the window blinds in their apartment open and peeking out toward the parking lot to make sure the car is still there.
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
2 sustain minor injuries in downtown Denver apartment fire
DENVER — A multi-family structure fire at Broadway and 16th Avenue is now under control, according to the Denver Fire Department. Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. DFD said the fire was contained to one...
Teen reported missing in Denver found safe
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) said a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday morning has been found safe. Police said the boy was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. DPD tweeted on Saturday...
BookBar announces it will close after the holidays
DENVER — After 10 years of readings, signings, story times, club meetings, leisurely conversations over wine – oh, and thousands of books – the BookBar will close after this holiday season. Nicole Sullivan, owner of the independent bookstore and wine bar in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood, announced on...
Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits
DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city. In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.
24-year-old dies in crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man from Lakewood is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 285 on Saturday morning. Around 2:03 a.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call about a crash on U.S. Highway 285 at mile marker 239. When troopers arrived on scene they found...
Potential changes to photo radar enforcement looks to make streets safer
COLORADO, USA — Are streets safer with more or less interaction with law enforcement on the roads?. State legislation being considered for next year would change the restrictions on Colorado's laws around photo radar enforcement. Currently, state law limits the areas where photo radar vans can be parked and...
Clear Creek County undersheriff dies
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The second-highest-ranking member of the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office has died. Undersheriff Bruce Snelling died at his home Saturday evening, Sheriff Rick Albers said Sunday. "I know that Bruce loved his Clear Creek family and was proud of the employees he commanded and...
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Child custody dispute led to shooting of Arvada officer, affidavit says
ARVADA, Colo. — The fatal shooting of an Arvada Police officer this month started with a custody dispute between the suspect and the mother of his children that led to a family fight in the street outside the suspect's apartment, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. According...
Weld County deputy sheriff remembered at emotional funeral Saturday
LOVELAND, Colo. — Six days after she was killed on her way to work, and two days before what would have been her 25th birthday, Weld County Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was remembered at her funeral on Saturday as a kind and loving young woman who died way too soon.
Video shows officers did not initially realize suspect was in patrol car hit by train
FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Videos released Friday by the Platteville and Fort Lupton police departments indicate that officers were not initially aware that a suspect was in the patrol vehicle that was hit by a train while parked on the train tracks. The Fort Lupton Police Department released a...
Martina McBride bringing Christmas tour to Denver
DENVER — Country music icon Martina McBride will have a Denver stop on her 12th annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour." McBride announced dates on Monday for the tour and will bring her concert to Denver on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Boulder debuts program to divert 911 calls from emergency rooms
BOULDER, Colo. — When people call 911 in Boulder, a Lyft driver might show up instead of an ambulance, at least in certain circumstances. It's a new program called "nurse navigation" that's designed to divert people to alternatives if their medical issue doesn't warrant an ambulance ride to an emergency room.
CSP investigating fatal August crash involving off-duty officer and motorcyclist
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly 50 days after a motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck, documents obtained by 9NEWS are revealing more about the complicated investigation into the fatal crash that occurred near the West Columbine neighborhood. Josh Smith, 27, died on Aug. 6 after he crashed his motorcycle...
