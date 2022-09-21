Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Rally to make Camp Hale a national monument set for Saturday in Vail
Colorado ski towns could have a national monument right in their backyards, relatively speaking, and supporters hope it happens this fall. On Saturday, Vet Voice Foundation, community leaders, elected officials, and 10th Mountain Division veterans — including a 100-year-old 10th Mountain veteran — will gather with the public at the Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail for a rally to support the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
Inflation, ballot initiatives mentioned as threats to Colorado economy
DENVER (KDVR) — You are probably getting another Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund but will it be impacted by the state’s economic health?. New economic forecasts are out from the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting and the Colorado Legislative Council Staff. While both paint...
Letter: Yes for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me in voting “YES for Eagle Valley Transit” at the ballot box this fall. Localized transit options in Vail, Avon and Beaver Creek work well but traveling between communities and from one end of the valley to the other should be easier and more efficient. Safe, reliable and affordable public transportation helps families access jobs and educational opportunities located outside their neighborhoods. This service is also critical for employers who depend on workers traveling from afar for the success of their businesses. Connected communities are resilient and vibrant communities.
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Letter: National monument is an important first step
I applaud the recent outpouring of support for creating the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. The monument is a good start toward protecting some of our most beautiful, but unprotected, public lands in Eagle and Summit counties. The mere fact of being “public” land does not ensure protection from development....
Time machine: 50 years ago, Vail phones receive ‘the speed and convenience of direct dialing’
Vail Resorts stock soared to a 52-week high following an earnings call with investors. Despite a low-snow year which spurred a 12.1 percent drop in skier visitation, the company’s 2012 fiscal year saw a 1.9 increase in mountain revenues, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz told investors. “For the full...
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is: Most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Westword
The Colorado Daily Finally Shuts Down, Long Past Its Prime
“I know you — you’re the editor of the Means & Media section in the Colorado Daily.”. That’s how I met Jennifer Heath, who ran the Colorado Daily’s arts coverage in 1979. I was fresh out of art school in New York City with a BFA in painting, a passion for pop music, and a little experience writing for high school and college newspapers. I was a clerk in a Kwal Paint store in Boulder (a job my parents didn’t appreciate, having spent a lot of money for me to study paintings, not house paint). Heath had come in to buy some paint, and showed her driver’s license when she paid for her purchase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
newscenter1.tv
Here is what Colorado’s minimum wage will look like next year
COLORADO – Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase to $13.65 an hour starting next year, state officials said on Tuesday. Some say the pay hike represents yet another hurdle in the state’s post-COVID-19 business economy. The 8.68% increase – up from the current minimum wage of...
Habitat for Humanity celebrates affordable housing strides
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley celebrated the substantial strides made in affordable housing policy this year by inviting local government representatives to a “Difference Makers” build day in Gypsum this past Wednesday. State Rep. Dylan Roberts, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, and a number of other community leaders...
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Guinness World Record Has Been Set in Colorado
Do you remember playing hopscotch as a child? It was a fun game we all took part in during recess in school. Every now and then I happen upon a hopscotch game scribbled on the sidewalk and cannot help but take part. This past weekend the world's longest hopscotch game...
Eagle River sediment flow killed ‘hundreds’ of fish
The Eagle River seems to have largely recovered from an Aug. 16 sediment flow. The sediment, flowing into the river from Alkali Creek just west of Wolcott, muddied the river almost to Eby Creek in Eagle, almost 10 miles downstream. The sediment literally choked an untold number of fish and forced many others to swim downstream for safety.
Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos
It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery. All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month,...
When it comes to bear-human conflicts, humans are the problem
Reports of bear sightings and human-bear conflicts have doubled from 2019 to this year in Eagle County. Why the problem and what can be done. At the end of every summer, we approach a period where bears are getting ready for winter hibernation and enter a phase called hyperphagia. They become exceptionally hungry and will eat just about anything that doesn’t eat them first.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0