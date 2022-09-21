Fate: The Winx Saga — while a dark and moody teen drama — is actually based on a cartoon series by Iginio Straffi. It started as an Italian cartoon but eventually made its way to other countries in dub and sub forms. Some of you may remember watching Winx Club as a kid, either on 4Kids or Nickelodeon, as both had their own dubs available. For those who haven’t seen it though, it follows six young fairies as they attend Alfea college and their paths as they learn about their magic, their friendship and themselves. Sounds familiar, right? Fate: The Winx Saga is just a more mature version of the original cartoon, but it uses most of the same characters and elements of the same plots.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO