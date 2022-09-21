Read full article on original website
Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’
One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ spinoff creator reveals prequel’s surprising origins
Later this year Netflix users will be treated to The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel from the streaming service’s current series based on The Witcher books. It is four episodes, takes place thousands of years before Geralt, and came to be in a bit of an unusual way. In a...
‘Werewolf by Night’ director explains the thinking behind the MCU special’s unique twist
While it didn’t come as a total surprise, thanks to its existence being a bit of an open secret thanks to copious leaks, Marvel still managed to shock fans when the first trailer for Werewolf by Night dropped at D23 earlier this month as the first-look teaser revealed that the special would sport a unique feature that makes it stand apart from the rest of the franchise. Not only is WbN the MCU’s first Halloween spooktacular, it’s also the studio’s first project to be in black and white.
A breakdown of Phase Four’s big bads neatly sums up the MCU’s ongoing villain problem
Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe still have a villain problem? It’s been one of the biggest criticisms of Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise since its inception 14 years ago, and it’s an argument that’s nowhere near finished. While the long-running superhero series has rectified a lot of...
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘The Rings of Power’ fans growing convinced the Stranger will be revealed as a familiar face
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power still wants to keep the identity of the comet man a mystery, but fans are more and more convinced every day that the Stranger is none other than Gandalf himself when he first set foot in Middle-earth. That might give the...
"The Big Bang Theory" Is Officially 15 Years Old — Here Are 12 Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
The Big Bang Theory aired its first episode 15 years ago, and the cast has changed quite a lot since then.
Re-traumatizing the victims, are the performances in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ too good?
Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and graphic violence. Please read with caution. The resurgence of true crime media in the influential mainstream has seen the sub-genre skyrocket in popularity, especially with Netflix’s ongoing Conversations With a Killer saga created by Joe Berlinger, which currently consists of The Ted Bundy Tapes and The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. Anyone staying up-to-date on the latest Netflix trends will have caught a glimpse of — if not already binge-watched — the streaming giant’s overnight true crime sensation in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ release date and cast
The robust universe of The Witcher is growing ever more elaborate as The Witcher: Blood Origin gears up for a rousing release on Netflix. Taking place 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher, The Witcher: Blood Origin will explore the creation of the very first Witcher before Geralt of Riva (Henry Cavill) came galloping along, and will also delve into the thriving elvin empire that existed on The Continent before the Conjunction of the Spheres wiped out their existence.
Watch: ‘The Crown’ season 5 release date confirmed with scandalous first-look
If you expected Netflix’s next season of The Crown to be held up due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, then you were mistaken, as the streaming giant just reaffirmed its plans to release the fifth run of the acclaimed royal drama in just a few weeks, according to an announcement at the Tudum showcase today. There has been a lot of speculation about what was going to happen with the Peter Morgan-created series, but now know it’s definitely dropping later this year.
Watch: Clickers roam in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer
The first trailer is here for HBO’s The Last of Us series, which is slated to release on the premium network’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2023. By the looks of what we’ve seen so far, the series will be every bit as heart-wrenching and terrifying as the popular video game franchise on which it’s based and may just become the most-talked-about zombie show for years to come if the showrunners can bring the same storytelling quality to the show that graces the games.
A shockingly fun revenge story swings a bloodied axe at the Netflix rankings
If all you knew about 2020 thriller Girl was the cast, crew, and premise, then you’d be well within your rights to have very low expectations for what sounded like a run-of-the-mill B-tier thriller in almost every way imaginable. Directed by the excellently-monikered Chad Faust, controversy magnet Bella Thorne...
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Doctor Strange defenders wonder if the Illuminati were right about him, or terribly wrong
One of the biggest talking points to emerge from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the appearance of the Illuminati, but the conversation hasn’t been of an entirely positive nature. While plenty of fans loved seeing the group make their official Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the...
Where was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmed? All filming locations, explained
Don’t Worry Darling finally released to cinemas last week, and while Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore directorial venture may not be the Hollywood blockbuster hit of the summer, there’s very little doubt that it’s the Hollywood blockbuster story of the summer. Indeed, any film would take a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating on the chin if it had to compete with the real-world shenanigans that took place on set. From Shia LaBeouf’s firing to the alleged feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh to the drama surrounding the real-or-imagined “spitgate,” the BTS drama took the cake for entertainment, however rotten.
‘House of the Dragon’ meme takes an easy (but still funny) shot at George R.R. Martin
You can’t discuss the next Game of Thrones book without the debate being nullified to a moral argument of whether George R.R. Martin owes us The Winds of Winter after so many years of waiting. Not that the discussion affects the author and his process in the least, but...
The best way the MCU can make use of the multiverse? By having Brie Larson play all 10 of these Marvel characters
Brie Larson has been a somewhat polarizing figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since her debut in 2019 as Captain Marvel. Viewers watched Carol Danvers show up again in Avengers: Endgame, as well as her brief cameos in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Ms. Marvel.
Joe Pera isn’t amused that people keep comparing him to Evan Peters’ portrayal of Jeffrey Dahmer
Joe Pera is a wholesome comedian known for his extremely nice, cult beloved (but canceled too soon) Adult Swim series, Joe Pera Talks With You. He’s really into tomatoes!. In other words, the Buffalo native is pretty much the last person anyone would associate with notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is the subject of a new Netflix miniseries starring Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. And yet, after the series premiered last week, all anyone could do was remark about how Peters’ Dahmer seems to bear more than a passing resemblance to Pera, as dozens upon dozens of people on Twitter have since pointed out.
Following the Rihanna/Super Bowl announcement, fans are demanding a guest appearance from Tom Holland
There is barely no worthy competition on Earth for Rihanna, but an exception might have to be made when it comes to one of her songs, because ever since Tom Holland performed “Umbrella” on Lip Sync Battle – the world has never been the same. So, it’s only right everyone is demanding he gets a special appearance at the singer’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Here’s how you can watch ‘Winx Club’, the cartoon ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ is based on
Fate: The Winx Saga — while a dark and moody teen drama — is actually based on a cartoon series by Iginio Straffi. It started as an Italian cartoon but eventually made its way to other countries in dub and sub forms. Some of you may remember watching Winx Club as a kid, either on 4Kids or Nickelodeon, as both had their own dubs available. For those who haven’t seen it though, it follows six young fairies as they attend Alfea college and their paths as they learn about their magic, their friendship and themselves. Sounds familiar, right? Fate: The Winx Saga is just a more mature version of the original cartoon, but it uses most of the same characters and elements of the same plots.
