Time machine: 50 years ago, Vail phones receive ‘the speed and convenience of direct dialing’
Vail Resorts stock soared to a 52-week high following an earnings call with investors. Despite a low-snow year which spurred a 12.1 percent drop in skier visitation, the company’s 2012 fiscal year saw a 1.9 increase in mountain revenues, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz told investors. “For the full...
Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary
There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference
Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos
It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery. All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month,...
Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management
When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is: Most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency
In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22
Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
Rally for Camp Hale national monument at Colorado Snowsports Museum in Vail includes 100-year-old WWII veteran
VAIL — As the country celebrated National Public Lands Day on Saturday, the Colorado Snowsports Museum welcomed a host of advocates rallying for the proposed Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument. Among those advocating for President Joe Biden to designate the new monument was Francis “Bud” Lovett, one of the...
Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal
The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution
I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.
Forest Service to host public meetings on thinning project
The White River National Forest is hosting two informational meetings about areas proposed for 2023 thinning projects in Eagle and Summit counties under the White River National Forest Health and Fuels Management Project. The open house meetings will be held Sept. 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District,...
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fetching fellow
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail.
Vail Resorts shares progress on climate goals at national climate summit in Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE — The second annual Climate Solutions Summit for mountain towns kicked off Tuesday in Breckenridge, with a focus on inspiring immediate action and collaboration among community and resort leaders. Dr. Michael Mann, one of the most prominent climatologists in the United States, set the tone for the conference...
Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Symposium examines ‘water options for tomorrow’
The Vail community gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to celebrate the life of Bob Parker, a 10th Mountain Division veteran who went on to become Vail’s first marketing specialist. “Parker lobbied for the current alignment of Interstate 70 through the Eagle River Valley and away from a...
Man of the Cliff competitions return this October
Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible
Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
Carnes: ‘Sly as a fox’ comes to mind
Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley. A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).
Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29
The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
