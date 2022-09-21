ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Vail’s Antlers Lodge celebrates its 50th anniversary

There wasn’t much to Lionshead in 1972, when a new condominium lodge opened. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Antlers Lodge is still independent and thriving. 1968: Vail Associates opens the Lionshead gondola. 1972: The Antlers Lodge opens. 1973: The first Antlers condo sells for $29,000. 1991: The Antlers...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail hosts travel writers, editors for Travel Classics West Conference

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, the town of Vail played host to the 28th annual Travel Classics West Conference, bringing with it around 55 editors and writers from publications like National Geographic Travel, Condé Nast Traveler and AFAR. “The Vail Local Marketing District is really responsible for promoting the destination...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Calling all cameras: Show us your fall photos

It’s that time of year when the fall colors are beginning to pop, and the Vail Daily asks its readers to pull out their cameras and share their best shots in our Fall Colors Photo Gallery. All approved submissions will be featured in our digital gallery throughout the month,...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
Vail, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Symposium series focuses on stress management

When we get stressed, even if it’s as minor as an email, it results in a cascade of 1,400 biochemicals, like cortisol and adrenaline, designed to help us deal with a life-or-death threat. The problem is: Most stressors aren’t life or death, but the chemicals they release may be; they contribute to all kinds of conditions, from heart disease, cancer and diabetes to obesity and Alzheimer’s. The half-life of many of these chemicals, like cortisol, lasts six to eight hours, which is pretty significant.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Last day of mountain town climate summit is all about urgency

In April, UN Secretary General António Guterres said after the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report: “This is not fiction or exaggeration. It is what science tells us will result from our current energy policies. We are on a pathway to global warming of more than double the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit agreed on in Paris 2015.”
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Walks for causes, Wild West fun, John Denver tribute, last ride on the lifts at Beaver Creek and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/23/22

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens up at 9 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids activities and face painting and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ski Areas#Snowboard#Ski Goggles#Skis#The Ski Snowboard Club
Vail Daily

Vail approves six additional unit purchases toward deed-restriction goal

The town of Vail continues to chip away at its goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed-restricted properties by 2027 — one property at a time. At its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting, the council approved the purchase of six additional residential properties, increasing its inventory of deed-restricted properties to 1,028 in the Vail community. This number includes the 72 deed-restricted units that are currently under construction at the Residences at Main Vail Project, according to the town’s housing director George Ruther.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution

I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
Vail Daily

Forest Service to host public meetings on thinning project

The White River National Forest is hosting two informational meetings about areas proposed for 2023 thinning projects in Eagle and Summit counties under the White River National Forest Health and Fuels Management Project. The open house meetings will be held Sept. 27 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dillon Ranger District,...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Fetching fellow

Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Man of the Cliff competitions return this October

Calling all lumberjacks and lumberjills! The 12th annual Man of the Cliff is returning to Avon, Colorado, on October 15-16. This mountain-town event is your chance to trade in your business attire for flannel and try your hand at axe throwing, keg tossing, speed chopping, and more outdoor activities. Proceeds from the event benefit Can Do Multiple Sclerosis, an Eagle Valley-based nonprofit organization that helps people and families living with MS thrive.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible

Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: ‘Sly as a fox’ comes to mind

Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley. A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” brings best-selling authors to Vail and Denver on Sept. 27-29

The Vail Alliance for Purposeful Living, Vail Symposium and Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver are co-hosting a three-day “Purposeful Living Experience” featuring best-selling authors Richard Leider and Chip Conley. This includes two days of programming in Vail and one day in Denver; all sessions are focused on various aspects of purposeful living.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy