Welcome to On The List (With Melissa Rich), NYLON’S column with comedian Melissa Rich, here to illuminate the state of nightlife, one party at a time. Partying abroad takes skill. From overcoming constant language barriers and diversions, like the hotel concierge’s bad recommendations, to actually finding a good spot, an international party girl is met with what can feel like nonstop hurdles. Then, there’s the logistics: transportation, having cash, understanding time zones and military time, both of which require using math, art, and science. A few of my friends, professional party girls, themselves, awaited in suspense at their Airbnb for a party they found on Reddit. They were chasing the infamous outskirt raves of Paris, pre-gaming and fighting their jet lag to make it to midnight, only to arrive at the end of the rave, as it had started at 12 p.m., not 00:00 a.m. An easy French mistake.

