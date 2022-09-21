From Post Malone to Lady Gaga, It Was A Rough Week For Artists On Tour

In recent days, several A-list music titans faced various challenges onstage, with one having to stop mid-set.

Rapper-singer Post Malone took a nasty spill last weekend in St. Louis after he stepped into a large hole in the stage, falling face-down. Although the rapper has since reassured fans that "everything's good" and that he'll continue his current tour, a trip to the hospital revealed that he'd bruised some ribs.

On Tuesday, in a self-deprecating Instagram post, Malone is pictured holding a mic with his right hand and flipping off the floor with his left.

"F U Hole," the post's caption reads, along with an emoji of a hand giving the bird.

Other artists encountered difficulties last weekend, too. Pop icon Lady Gaga, for instance, posted a video on social media in which she apologizes to fans for having to cancel the final show of her tour part of the way through because of the weather.

The show in question took place on Saturday night in Miami, but the area was soon rocked by stormy weather. A visibly upset Gaga explains to fans in the video that lightning was striking close to where they were, so she had to stop mid-performance.

Lady Gaga sings during a performance in London, England, on July 29, 2022. The musician had to cancel a show in Miami over the weekend because of inclement weather. Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

"Look, I know that for a really long time, I've always wanted to be that hardcore bad b**ch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers," she says in the video. "So, I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain On Me' in the rain, but what's more worth it to me is life."

Malone wasn't the only one to fall, though. Another artist fell during a Saturday concert. Video is circulating on social media that shows country legend Tim McGraw losing his footing during his set at the Boots in the Park festival in Arizona.

In the video, McGraw takes a knee close to the edge of the stage with his back facing fans. He begins to lose balance after trying to stand and slowly falls backward off the stage. But he quickly recovers and then turns to acknowledge attendees.

One person took video of the incident and posted it to TikTok, along with the caption: "When Tim McGraw's bun hugging jeans are too tight to get up, He just falls and greets the crowd...."

@whodis88 Helluva concert good ol @timmcgraw put on last nt. Glad he was ok and was up meeting the crowd. #timmcgraw #dadsoftiktok #navajonation #navajotiktok #bootsinthepark #tempeaz #arizona #countrymusic #foryou #xyz123 ♬ I Like It, I Love It - Tim McGraw

When reached for comment, a representative for McGraw wrote to Newsweek: "This is the most non-news of news. He lost his footing for one second. Not remotely close to Post Malone status and he kept singing and interacting with the crowd. Nothing to add to this."

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Post Malone and Lady Gaga for comment.