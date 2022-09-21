ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From Post Malone to Lady Gaga, It Was A Rough Week For Artists On Tour

By Simone Carter
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

In recent days, several A-list music titans faced various challenges onstage, with one having to stop mid-set.

Rapper-singer Post Malone took a nasty spill last weekend in St. Louis after he stepped into a large hole in the stage, falling face-down. Although the rapper has since reassured fans that "everything's good" and that he'll continue his current tour, a trip to the hospital revealed that he'd bruised some ribs.

On Tuesday, in a self-deprecating Instagram post, Malone is pictured holding a mic with his right hand and flipping off the floor with his left.

"F U Hole," the post's caption reads, along with an emoji of a hand giving the bird.

Other artists encountered difficulties last weekend, too. Pop icon Lady Gaga, for instance, posted a video on social media in which she apologizes to fans for having to cancel the final show of her tour part of the way through because of the weather.

The show in question took place on Saturday night in Miami, but the area was soon rocked by stormy weather. A visibly upset Gaga explains to fans in the video that lightning was striking close to where they were, so she had to stop mid-performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJsKt_0i52t5Rp00
Lady Gaga sings during a performance in London, England, on July 29, 2022. The musician had to cancel a show in Miami over the weekend because of inclement weather. Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

"Look, I know that for a really long time, I've always wanted to be that hardcore bad b**ch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don't know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers," she says in the video. "So, I'm sorry that we didn't get to do the epic performance of 'Rain On Me' in the rain, but what's more worth it to me is life."

Malone wasn't the only one to fall, though. Another artist fell during a Saturday concert. Video is circulating on social media that shows country legend Tim McGraw losing his footing during his set at the Boots in the Park festival in Arizona.

In the video, McGraw takes a knee close to the edge of the stage with his back facing fans. He begins to lose balance after trying to stand and slowly falls backward off the stage. But he quickly recovers and then turns to acknowledge attendees.

One person took video of the incident and posted it to TikTok, along with the caption: "When Tim McGraw's bun hugging jeans are too tight to get up, He just falls and greets the crowd...."

@whodis88

Helluva concert good ol @timmcgraw put on last nt. Glad he was ok and was up meeting the crowd. #timmcgraw #dadsoftiktok #navajonation #navajotiktok #bootsinthepark #tempeaz #arizona #countrymusic #foryou #xyz123

♬ I Like It, I Love It - Tim McGraw

When reached for comment, a representative for McGraw wrote to Newsweek: "This is the most non-news of news. He lost his footing for one second. Not remotely close to Post Malone status and he kept singing and interacting with the crowd. Nothing to add to this."

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Post Malone and Lady Gaga for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Post Malone
Person
Tim Mcgraw
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant

Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
979M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy