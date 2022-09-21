ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

James Bond producers say they’re looking for a 007 who will commit for ‘10-12’ years

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0VjC_0i52swb600

The search for the next James Bond is officially on.

So say famous Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson.

It’s still “early days,” the pair told Variety in a recent interview about the goliath casting.

Daniel Craig played the world’s most famous spy for 15 years and the producers understand that it’s a weighty commitment for any actor.

Idris Elba , a longtime candidate to become the first Black 007, recently stated that the job isn’t “a goal for my career”.

“He’s great,” Wilson said. “We love Idris,” Broccoli added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DR373_0i52swb600

“The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off,” she noted. “And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing?’ Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].” Wilson added: “And he was in his early 30s at the time!”

Speaking about the commitment required to shoulder the weight of the franchise across many years, Broccoli said: “A lot of people think, ‘Oh yeah, it’d be fun to do one. Well. That ain’t gonna work.”

She quoted former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan, who once said: “More people have walked on the moon than have played James Bond.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JTQ3w_0i52swb600

According to Ladbrokes , British Superman star Henry Cavill is the bookies’ favourite to don the tuxedo at 2/1.

Ex- Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page is next at 7/2 followed by Idris Elba at 4/1 (despite his denials) and Tom Hardy at 5/1.

Page has the backing of famed Marvel directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who recently directed the actor in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

The brothers recently told Radio Times : “He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body.

For a breakdown of the most likely candidates to be the next Bond, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Tom Hardy
The Independent

Fans react to speculation that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are dating: ‘I wanna know how he does it’

Fans have expressed their shock over reports that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski could become a couple.On Monday, Page Six reported that while the 58-year-old actor and 31-year-old model have been spotted together a few times, they aren’t officially dating yet.A source close to the pair claimed that rumours about Pitt and Ratajkowski “secretly dating” first started earlier this month, after Ratajkowski filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.“People have been speculating about this for a while,” the source said. “Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”The source noted also...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy reveals the shocking moment that was ‘hardest part to write about’ in her memoir

Jennette McCurdy has shared which moment of her life was the hardest for her to write about in her recent memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.In the book, published last month, the former child actor wrote about the emotional and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother Debra since she was a young girl. While the book detailed shocking accounts of abuse, exploitation, anorexia, co-star feuds, and more, McCurdy – who starred as Sam opposite Miranda Cosgrove in Nickelodeon’s iCarly – revealed which portion was the most emotionally difficult to write. On the latest episode of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Inside Man, review: A weeknight crowd pleaser with some stupid plot decisions

What happens when ordinary people fall down the rabbit hole of extraordinary criminal activity? This is a premise that has captivated prestige television in recent years, from Sally Wainwright’s miraculous Happy Valley to Noah Hawley’s pitch-black re-imagination of Fargo. Normal people – neither good nor bad – trapped in a cycle of bad decisions. And this is the territory that Steven Moffatt – ex of the parishes of Doctor Who and Sherlock – is treading with his new four-part BBC thriller, Inside Man.The man on the inside is Stanley Tucci’s Jefferson Grieff, a former professor of criminology now on...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals why he decided to stay in Harry Potter after trying to quit

Alan Rickman’s diary has revealed the actor’s inner thoughts about his memorable role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film saga.The diary, which Rickman kept for decades, will be published by Canongate Books on 4 October under the title Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.Excerpts published by The Guardian show that the late actor fought to leave the beloved franchise, but ultimately decided to stay as JK Rowling’s material gave him “a cliff edge to hang on to”.In January 2002, the Love Actually star said that working on the franchise felt neverending. He wrote: “Nice to see...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ladbrokes#British#Rege Jean Page
The Independent

‘It’s part of my life’: Jayde Adams says she’s prepared for sizeist comments on Strictly

Comedian Jayde Adams has said that she’s prepared for judgemental comments when she performs on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.This year, the BBC show returns for its 20th anniversary series, presented once again by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.The show announced its 2022 line-up in full earlier this month, from presenter Helen Skelton to singer-songwriter Fleur East.The partnerships for each celebrity and the professionals were also unveiled during the launch over the weekend. Adams, who is an actor, comedian and podcaster, was announced as part of the line up for this year’s show.In an interview with The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

859K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy