Read full article on original website
Related
This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]
It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie
If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you. Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend
This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County
Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Wants To Rock?! 80s Rock Is Coming To Cheyenne
It's always a good time when you're getting to blast your favorite 80s bands. I mean, Motley Crue and Def Leppard just made MILLIONS on a summer stadium tour. We love our classic rock and there's nothing wrong with that. The Lincoln wants to serve us some great 80s Hair...
First-Time Students Increasing at the University of Wyoming
For the second year in a row, the University of Wyoming's incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment with a 10.2% increase this fall, according to a release by the university. 1,627 first-time students have enrolled in the state’s university, up from 1,477 in fall 2021 and 1,424...
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
Cheyenne Mayor: Water, Housing Issues Make Packing Plant Bad Fit
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says potential issues with water and housing add up to a proposed meat packing plant not being a good fit for Cheyenne. The mayor made the comments in his weekly "Mayor's Minute' column on Friday. Collins in his Sept. 16 Mayor's Minute had mentioned the possibility of a $1.1 Billion dollar plant being located in the Swan Ranch Business Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheyenne Mayor Warns Motorists About Dangerous Driving Habits
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he's concerned about getting a lot of calls lately about near misses involving local drivers who almost hit pedestrians. The mayor made the comments in his weekly ''Mayor's Minute" column for Friday, Sept. 23. Collins wrote that he's been getting a lot of calls about drivers almost hitting students, bicyclists, and other cars.
A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night Happening October
Grab a team and a costume and join the Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!. In-person participants would need a team to compete. Teams can be of two, three, or...
You’re Invited: University of Wyoming Ag Appreciation BBQ
The 39th annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, prior to the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of the University of Wyoming vs. San Jose State football game. Serving will take place 2:30-5 p.m. in UW’s Indoor Practice Facility in Laramie. Tickets can be purchased at the door,...
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Man Charged For Unlawful Use of Credit Card
A Laramie man is facing felony charges stemming from an arrest on Sunday. On September 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were notified of a possible credit card fraud occurring at two separate Laramie businesses. Further investigation resulted in 43-year-old Dustin S. Swinford being arrested for Unlawful...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Spooky Season Hits Cheyenne Stores Hard, Items Are Already Picked Over
As an advocate for spooky season, I'm here to tell you that Cheyenne residents are ready for it. How do I know? We waited too long to buy the decorations that we wanted from stores in Cheyenne. THEY'RE GONE. Well, not all of them. There are still plenty of items that you can get, BUT, all the really cool items that my wife and I had our eyes on, have vanished from Cheyenne shelves.
THIS FRIDAY: Movie Night at Washington Park
Who's excited that it's already the middle of the week? I know I am! If you don't have anything planned yet for this Friday night, I got a fun idea for you. What about watching Disney's Inside Out, at Washington Park?. Join WyoTech and the City of Laramie this Friday,...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0