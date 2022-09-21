Read full article on original website
Police shoot armed man in Rifle
RIFLE, Colo. — Police in Rifle have shot a man they say reached for a gun during a family disturbance call Saturday. The Rifle Police Department said in a Facebook post that their officers and Garfield County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Munro Avenue after someone reported a family disturbance. The 911 caller told dispatchers there was an out-of-control 28-year-old man with a handgun there.
KKTV
Man arrested on I-70 in Colorado with 90,000 fentanyl pills
MACK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested with 90,000 fentanyl pills on I-70 in Colorado Wednesday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities took 22-year-old Adan Carrillo-Murillo into custody at 7:45 a.m. after a traffic stop near Mile Post 10 in Mack. A voluntary vehicle search...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Data’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Data!. Data is a two-year-old male cattle dog mix. Data is a little shy in new surroundings at first but once he’s comfortable he really opens up and is a loving dog. He gets along great with other dogs and would even make a great family dog.
nbc11news.com
Patterson motorcycle accident victim identified
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle accident last week. Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man from Clifton, was killed on Sept. 15 by multiple blunt force injuries after his motorcycle struck an SUV pulling onto Patterson Road from Placer Street.
KJCT8
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
nbc11news.com
Fruita celebrates 107th Fall Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fruita has been celebrating their Fall Festival for 107 years. The event lasted Friday, September 23, through Saturday, September 24, 2022. The festival featured a variety of events both days including a beer garden, a corn hole contest, and a baking and canning contest. Additional events include local vendors, food, and two stages for live music.
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Fundraiser for Local Teen Fighting Leukemia
They said they could not hear my left lung and that I needed to go to the hospital"
nbc11news.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s comes to Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 6.5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without prevention or cure. On Saturday, the Alzheimer’s Association, along with the community, assembled for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” to raise funds to find...
nbc11news.com
2nd Annual Palisade Art Festival
PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - This weekend, the 2nd Annual Palisade Festival featured artists from across the country that showcased their original works of art from paintings, wood, glass, jewelry, and more. Alicia Marshall, an artist from Littleton, Colorado, shared her fiber paintings. “When I learned how to felt it became...
nbc11news.com
A new system possible later this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
KJCT8
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
nbc11news.com
45th Annual Colorado West Marching Band Festival
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado West Marching Band Festival is back!. On Saturday, 14 bands came from across Colorado to present their first performance of the year in front of a ten-member-judged panel to improve their show before regionals, which is a state qualifying event. Since the end...
nbc11news.com
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
nbc11news.com
Western Slope high school football scores for September 22-24
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s the weekend on the Western Slope and Friday night football is well underway. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Fruita Monument Wildcats varsity football team won their home non-conference game against the Bear Creek Bears (Lakewood, CO) by a score of 31-27. A...
KJCT8
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
