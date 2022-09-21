ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dibble, OK

okcfox.com

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond Police identify motorcycle officer injured in pursuit

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Police have identified the motorcycle officer who is in critical condition following an afternoon pursuit on Friday. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for suspect who vandalized downtown OKC dispensary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for an individual who vandalized a dispensary business in downtown OKC. Police say the pictured suspect threw rocks at the building and caused a significant amount of financial damage for the business. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Accident#Sh 76
okcfox.com

Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
CHICKASHA, OK
okcfox.com

Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian

SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
okcfox.com

Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope

Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: How to Teach Your Kids About Different Cultures

Exposing kids to other cultures is so important when it comes to growing and this month is the perfect time to do so since it's officially Hispanic Heritage month. Florencia Briglie, Hispanic Referral Specialist with Rainbow Fleet, and Emely DeJesus, Hispanic Outreach Coordinator shared with us how to broach the conversation with kids and why it could be the key to raising well-rounded children.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Friday Night Rivals week 4: Mustang at Yukon

This week's matchup puts Mustang on the road for a battle at Yukon. Watch a stream of the game below. If you are on mobile and can't see the player, click here to watch instead. Visit our Friday Night Rivals section for more content from the current season. For more...
MUSTANG, OK

