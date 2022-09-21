Read full article on original website
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was involved in a wreck on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
Oklahoma City police: Stabbing victim found bleeding profusely at OnCue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to OU Medical Center. Police responded to OnCue at 3901 NW Expressway just before 3 a.m. Monday. Officers said the victim was sitting against the front of the store and bleeding profusely. Officers found...
Man robs pawn shop in NW OKC at gunpoint, police asking for help in identifying suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint. Police say this man pictured robbed a pawn shop in NW Oklahoma City at gunpoint. If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or...
Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
Edmond Police identify motorcycle officer injured in pursuit
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Police have identified the motorcycle officer who is in critical condition following an afternoon pursuit on Friday. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road.
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
OKCPD looking for suspect who vandalized downtown OKC dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for an individual who vandalized a dispensary business in downtown OKC. Police say the pictured suspect threw rocks at the building and caused a significant amount of financial damage for the business. If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
Oklahoma Children's Hospital doctor warns against participating in 'sleepy chicken' trend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent TikTok challenge called "sleepy chicken" encourages people to cook chicken in acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, the ingredients in Nyquil and other cold medicines. Doctors with OU Health are strongly encouraging people not to participate in the trend. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki said when a...
OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope
Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
Raising Oklahoma: How to Teach Your Kids About Different Cultures
Exposing kids to other cultures is so important when it comes to growing and this month is the perfect time to do so since it's officially Hispanic Heritage month. Florencia Briglie, Hispanic Referral Specialist with Rainbow Fleet, and Emely DeJesus, Hispanic Outreach Coordinator shared with us how to broach the conversation with kids and why it could be the key to raising well-rounded children.
First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
Friday Night Rivals week 4: Mustang at Yukon
This week's matchup puts Mustang on the road for a battle at Yukon. Watch a stream of the game below. If you are on mobile and can't see the player, click here to watch instead. Visit our Friday Night Rivals section for more content from the current season. For more...
