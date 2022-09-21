Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
Chicago-Area Veterinarian, Pet Owners Warn of Increase in Leptospirosis Cases
Pet owners are sharing their tragic stories of loss as a warning about a surge in cases of a bacterial infection called Leptospirosis. Spay Illinois, a low cost clinic in Lisle first posted about the uptick, writing on Facebook, "There is a Leptospirosis outbreak in Kane County, Cook County, Will County and surrounding areas."
Northwest suburb comes together for 3-year-old with rare neurological disease
The funds raised Sunday through "Austin's A-Team" event will help pay for nursing care, any home renovations and equipment needed for his care.
Toddler shoved into Lake Michigan dies from his injuries
CHICAGO (WTVO) — Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier last week by his aunt, has died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved the boy into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by […]
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago violence: Man hit in the head with bottle on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the man and woman who attacked a rider on a CTA Red Line train early Sunday morning. Police said the attacked happened in Roseland near East 95th Street. Video shared on social media shows the suspects surrounding the man as he sat on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's COVID levels drop to 'low' for first time since May
CHICAGO - Chicago's COVID-19 levels have dropped into the "low" category for the first time since early May, the city announced on Friday. The City said the number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Cook County in the past 7 days was 116 (137 last week), and the number of new weekly hospital admissions per 100,000 population was 9.6 (10.7 last week).
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
thelansingjournal.com
Video: Now open – GiGi Willikers Hoagies and Wings
LANSING, Ill. (September 23, 2022) – This week’s video brought Melanie and Josh to a business that recently opened on the north side of Lansing, GiGi Willikers Hoagies and Wings. Watch below to see the business opened, meet the owner, and get a preview of some of the food:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
'Empty the Shelters' 2022 offers reduced-fee adoptions, helping homeless pets find fur-ever homes
The goal is to assist overburdened animal shelters by helping deserving pets go "from kennels to the couches of loving homes."
Family celebrates missing daughter’s birthday, look to bring awareness to missing POC cases in Chicago
CHICAGO — Every year on Sept. 24, family, friends and even complete strangers gather to celebrate Kierra Cole’s birthday. Family of Cole view it as a tradition to keep her memory alive, and to bring awareness to her missing persons case. Cole vanished without a trace almost four years ago on Oct. 2, 2018, in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
jazminmarie.co
Looking for the Best Puerto Rican Food in Chicago 🍽️ My Review of Jibaritos y Mas near Logan Square in Chicago, Illinois
One of my favorite meals is a Jibarito and an Alcapurria. There’s something about the garlic, fried and delicious delicacy that has me on a search for the most perfect one in Chicago. I have tried several different Puerto Rican restaurants across the city, but this week I found myself at one of my new favorite establishments near Fullerton and Kimball in the Chicago neighborhood of Logan Square. Let me share with you a little bit about my experience and my review of the food at Jibaritos Y Mas in Chicago, Illinois:
CBS News
MISSING: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen in the 3800 block of West Maypole on Sept. 19. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130...
fox32chicago.com
Need to get rid of an old TV? Aurora hosting electronics recycling drive-thru
AURORA, Illinois - Registration for Aurora's fall electronics recycling drive-thru opens on Monday. The first 1,500 residents who register will get a spot in the October 8 event, to which they can bring up to 2 televisions and an unlimited number of other electronics. Aurora's spring electronics recycling event collected...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 26, shot while riding in car in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 11:10 p.m. when shots broke out in the 4100 block of West 21st Place, according to Chicago police. She was shot in the foot...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Comments / 0