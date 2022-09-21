ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.

Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means

Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?

As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey

At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?

Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
NJ creates division to help crime victims, break cycle of violence

The state of New Jersey now has an office specifically devoted to servicing victims of sexual, domestic and other types of violence. The Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the creation of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. It'll bring together victim-related services and violence intervention and prevention services that are currently dispersed throughout the Department of Law and Public Safety.
Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking

The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ

WAYNE — Prices have been looking a bit more pleasant at the pump these days in New Jersey. The average price for a gallon of regular in the Garden State is $3.48, having dropped 11 cents from a week ago when it was $3.59, according to AAA Northeast. While...
Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible

TRENTON –The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done for...
