Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.
Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means
Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Monmouth is best NJ county for fossils, pest control company says
By ranking the number of dig sites, number of specimen types, and average artifact age, Excel Pest Services has named Monmouth County the top place in New Jersey to find fossils. A study by the company, which operates in New Jersey and Florida, published last month put Monmouth far out...
Want a black bear as a pet? Not in New Jersey
At this point, it's fair to say that Black Bears have wandered pretty much anywhere they pleased in New Jersey. Although still not quite as common of a site as they are in the Northwestern part of the state, they're still making their presence known in places they typically wouldn't be found.
Do You Agree With New Jersey’s Halloween Favorites for 2022?
Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.
NJ creates division to help crime victims, break cycle of violence
The state of New Jersey now has an office specifically devoted to servicing victims of sexual, domestic and other types of violence. The Attorney General's Office on Friday announced the creation of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. It'll bring together victim-related services and violence intervention and prevention services that are currently dispersed throughout the Department of Law and Public Safety.
Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking
The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident
UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
The best fall activities in New Jersey, according to my sons (poll)
Autumn is officially here in New Jersey, and what a kick-off to the season it was. The first day of fall arrived with beautiful weather and temperatures mainly in the 60s. Although that won't remain a constant throughout this roller coaster of a season, what will be with us for a while are fall activities.
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ
WAYNE — Prices have been looking a bit more pleasant at the pump these days in New Jersey. The average price for a gallon of regular in the Garden State is $3.48, having dropped 11 cents from a week ago when it was $3.59, according to AAA Northeast. While...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. At the Shore. Current conditions and...
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible
TRENTON –The Murphy administration says NJ Transit fare hikes are possible if New York is allowed to proceed with current plans for congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan’s central business district. In a Friday letter to the Federal Highway Administration, Gov. Phil Murphy said the environmental assessment done for...
Go Get These Mouth Watering, Customized Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In New Jersey And PA
Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.
