Former fraternity members charged in MU hazing case to appear in court this week
COLUMBIA - A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning. The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning. On Monday, Judge...
Columbia health nonprofit and LGBTQ activist celebrate change to Monkeypox screening
COLUMBIA — Spectrum Health Care in Columbia describes itself as a patient-centered health clinic and nonprofit. In its office, educational posters carry its LGBTQ-friendly message. And with Monkeypox now a concern in Missouri, the clinic is fronting questions from patients about the emerging issue. "Disease doesn't have a preference,"...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 26
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade. Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
City of Columbia announces Public Works, IT directors and deputy city manager
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia announced three new department directors Monday who will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 city council meeting. Shane Creech will be the next Public Works director. Creech has been acting director since October 2021 and has 22-plus years of civil engineering experience, 18 of those in the public sector, according to a news release.
"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors
MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
Fly Into the 40s gives veterans aerial view of mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pilot,...
Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome
COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins
COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
Fly Into the 40s
Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
Costly mistakes allow Auburn to steal 17-14 OT win from Mizzou
AUBURN, AL - The Missouri Tigers had the victory in arm's reach, but it slipped away in a 17-14 Overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers. “Just to come so close and to lose that way, really twice, is devastating for our locker room and our coaches. Those are hard to take," said Missouri head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.
VIDEO: Vanderbilt defeats Missouri soccer 2-0.
Missouri couldn't capitalize on their scoring opportunities as Vanderbilt's goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko displayed several acrobatic stops. Vanderbilt has allowed only 3 goals this season.
Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting
COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
Hannibal routs Mexico behind 7-TD half
From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory. The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams. Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20...
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
HIGHLIGHTS: Capital City gets first ever win against Jeff City 28-7
Capital City scored four unanswered touchdowns to claim the Jefferson City crown. Cavaliers are now 4-1 on the season. Week 5 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. A tale of two halves was on display Friday in Jefferson...
Rock Bridge softball wins September Slam
Rock Bridge softball went 2-0 for the second day in a row to win the September Slam tournament Saturday in Liberty. The Bruins blanked Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the semifinals behind a complete-game shutout by Anna Christ and beat Troy Buchanan 9-2 in the championship for their 21st win in a row.
VIDEO: Rakestraw's road to recovery culminates in unforgettable moment
Missouri sophomore cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a torn ACL in the midst of his second season as a Tiger. When he needed support to push him through the difficult rehabilitation process, his family was behind him, just like they'd always been.
