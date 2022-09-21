ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Sept. 26

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade. Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. The festivities this weekend included a street fair and stage with performers and a drag showcase.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
KOMU

City of Columbia announces Public Works, IT directors and deputy city manager

COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia announced three new department directors Monday who will be sworn in at the Oct. 3 city council meeting. Shane Creech will be the next Public Works director. Creech has been acting director since October 2021 and has 22-plus years of civil engineering experience, 18 of those in the public sector, according to a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

"This is their department": Columbia Police hosts public at open house

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police hosted an open house to recruit new officers and connect with the public this weekend. Attendees could talk to members of the bomb squad, crisis negotiation team, K-9 unit and watch live demonstrations of tasers and other equipment. Police trainer and recruiter Robert Bennett says he...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State officials grant Mexico, Fulton hospitals more time to reopen doors

MEXICO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved Platinum Health's request to extend temporary suspension of its hospital license at both the Mexico and Fulton locations. DHSS confirmed that the licenses for both hospitals will now expire Dec. 20, 2022, giving them 90 days to reopen...
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Columbia family raises over $10,000 for children with down syndrome

COLUMBIA - As soon as she stepped up to the microphone, Julianna Basi stole the show. The Hickman High School freshman received a standing ovation from the crowd at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for her performance of Katy Perry's 'Firework!'. It capped off an hour-long performance of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosts its first pride parade

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri PrideFest hosted its first pride parade in downtown Columbia on Sunday. The parade included a variety of people from various organizations showing their support and pride. Bob Nolte participated in the parade, representing his campaign for Boone County Recorder of Deeds. "It was awesome to be in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local nonprofit to distribute thousands of diapers as Diaper Awareness Week begins

COLUMBIA - A local nonprofit will distribute thousands of diapers to those in need this week, as part of National Diaper Awareness Week. The organization First Chance for Children provides early childhood programs and family resources to families in mid-Missouri. Gay Litteken, the executive director of First Chance for Children, said Diaper Awareness Week is all about focusing on diaper need.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fly Into the 40s

Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KOMU

Costly mistakes allow Auburn to steal 17-14 OT win from Mizzou

AUBURN, AL - The Missouri Tigers had the victory in arm's reach, but it slipped away in a 17-14 Overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers. “Just to come so close and to lose that way, really twice, is devastating for our locker room and our coaches. Those are hard to take," said Missouri head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.
AUBURN, AL
KOMU

Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting

COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hannibal routs Mexico behind 7-TD half

From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory. The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams. Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20...
HANNIBAL, MO
KOMU

Hands Held High

The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge softball wins September Slam

Rock Bridge softball went 2-0 for the second day in a row to win the September Slam tournament Saturday in Liberty. The Bruins blanked Pleasant Hill 5-0 in the semifinals behind a complete-game shutout by Anna Christ and beat Troy Buchanan 9-2 in the championship for their 21st win in a row.
COLUMBIA, MO

