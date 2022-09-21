Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
A quiet and cool workweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and a few clouds outside the window this morning along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You’ll probably need a light jacket or a sweater before heading out to work and school. We’ll enjoy a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with cool temperatures in the 60s. It will also be another windy day with winds up to 30 mph possible. Winds will die down overnight with a mostly clear sky, which will allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s.
KCRG.com
Wind picks up to finish off the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through tonight, leading to a cooling trend through the middle of the week. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Saturday evening as a deck of clouds moves through. However, skies gradually turn clearer overnight into Sunday, and winds increase to wrap up the weekend, too. Gusts could exceed 30 mph both Sunday and Monday.
KCRG.com
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school. Updated: 44 minutes...
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman sells anti-breed ban shirts to give back to rescues and shelters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Dubuque is taking a stand against breed bans, and in doing so she’s giving back to area rescues and shelters. ”We want to focus on behavior over breed,” Stephanie Sanders, Owner of Pupper Mom Apparel, said. More than 60 towns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Catholic church hosts 100th Czech Goulash Day
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success. Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished...
KCRG.com
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one. Groups organize neighborhood clean-up event in Dubuque. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.
KCRG.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for cleaning
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success. Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Williamsburg 16-year-old to be Kid Captain when Iowa takes on Michigan Saturday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Williamsburg 16-year-old Adam Arp is this week’s Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. For the past 13 college football seasons, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.
KCRG.com
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
KCRG.com
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jonesy’s Restaurant has been drawing people to Center Point for 30 years with good service, good food, and some of the biggest tenderloins around. Owner Deborah Klouda started working there just a few years after it opened. And three years ago, she and her...
KCRG.com
Marion moves forward with city square plans
The officer went to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing. A location in Postville as well as one an hour west of Des Moines will end their services on November 19th.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success. Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished...
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
KCRG.com
Ceremony held in Evansdale on National Day of Remembrance
Dallas County man who pleaded guilty for role in Capitol riot to be sentenced. A Dallas County man who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 attack is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow in Washington. Trial for man who founded the Oath Keepers to begin. Updated: 41 minutes...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City are celebrating their progress in going green, while also discussing ways to continue those improvements. It’s part of a climate action plan the city kicked off about four years ago. Leaders with Iowa City Climate Action are taking this part...
KCRG.com
Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims helps Iowans with grief
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd gathered at Angels Park in Evansdale Sunday to share stories of the loved ones they’ve lost to homicide. Sunday was the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Heidi Rance was at Angels Park to remember her son, who was killed in 2006.
KCRG.com
Hawkeyes earn road win against Rutgers 27-10
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night. Leshon Williams scored on a 2-yard run and Drew Stevens kicked two...
Comments / 0