FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
Capital Region gas price update, September 26
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.68 per gallon.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Another Contentious City Council Meeting Exposes Toxic Work Environment in City Hall
The Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was full of more contentious behavior on the part of the Mayor and some of the Commissioners. The conflict this time was precipitated by an error made by Council members at the previous meeting on September 6. As readers will...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Separate parent groups rally for and against Greenwich School District's curriculum
Two groups of parents rallied in Greenwich on Thursday before a Board of Education meeting over the school's curriculum.
CCSD names new middle school principal
Cohoes City School District (CCSD) has named Kyle McFarland the new principal of Cohoes Middle School. McFarland began his educational administration career at Cohoes Middle School in 2012 as the assistant principal and director of attendance.
This Capital Region Man’s Mullet Is Top 25 In U.S.! Help Him Win?
If I say, business in front and party in the back, what comes to mind? The mullet of course! Not just anyone can pull off this hairy hairdo in 2022 but one Capital Region man not only pulls it off, he may have the finest mullet in the United States!
Hudson proposes for affordably priced housing
The City of Hudson has released a proposal from Kearney Group and Hudson River Housing to construct housing on three scattered sites that promises to be affordably priced for low-and moderate-income households. The city has been working to identify city-owned sites and select developers to put this idea into motion, and construct affordably priced housing on municipal land over the last year.
New cannabis grow facility opens in Berkshire County
A new cannabis grow facility has officially opened in North Adams. Temescal Wellness, a medical and recreational cannabis company, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new space.
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
WRGB
Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles
The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
WRGB
Schenectady officer suspended in controversial neck hold case facing new federal lawsuit
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A federal complaint's been filed against a Schenectady Police Officer whose name you've heard on CBS 6 News before. The same officer seen on body camera video using a controversial knee to neck hold, which ignited protests in 2020, is named again in a new lawsuit involving a new plaintiff who says her civil rights were violated.
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
Restored building creates necessary apartments
A foreclosed building was acquired by Albany Clinton Redevelopment from Albany County Land Bank. In March 2021, work began on restoring the building starting the $1.2 million project.
Could We Finally Get Restaurants Across from MVP Arena in Albany?
Whenever there's an event at MVP Arena in downtown Albany, people always ask where is a good place to grab some dinner. Usually, the answer is short because there are very few places. The buildings directly across from the MVP Arena have sold and, fingers crossed, someone will open a restaurant or two.
WNYT
Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business
TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
zagsblog.com
Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius ‘Boog’ Robinson
Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
iheart.com
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
