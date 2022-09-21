ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CCSD names new middle school principal

Cohoes City School District (CCSD) has named Kyle McFarland the new principal of Cohoes Middle School. McFarland began his educational administration career at Cohoes Middle School in 2012 as the assistant principal and director of attendance.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson proposes for affordably priced housing

The City of Hudson has released a proposal from Kearney Group and Hudson River Housing to construct housing on three scattered sites that promises to be affordably priced for low-and moderate-income households. The city has been working to identify city-owned sites and select developers to put this idea into motion, and construct affordably priced housing on municipal land over the last year.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding

The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Electric City makes way for more electric vehicles

The world of electric vehicles is making its mark on the Electric City!. Sunday the city of Schenectady hosted a National Drive Electric and Sustainability Fair. The event is for electric vehicle drivers to showcase their cars and experiences with potential drivers. The fairs are happening all over the country...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Woman finds big success with Troy empanada business

TROY – Lidia Zanbrana-Madera says it wasn’t uncommon in her family to have empanadas on the breakfast table. They always had to be made a certain way – stuffed with lots of flavor. She never planned on starting a business making them, even though entrepreneurship ran in...
TROY, NY
zagsblog.com

Albany lands Class of 2023 wing Cornelius ‘Boog’ Robinson

Cornelius “Boog” Robinson, the 6-foot-6 Class of 2023 small forward from Camden (NJ) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU program, committed to coach Dwayne Killings and Albany on Saturday. He chose Albany over Fairfield and Monmouth. “I committed to UAlbany because it felt like home and the...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.

