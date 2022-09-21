ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Iran's president dismisses criticism as street protests over women's rights turn deadly

By Tracy Wilkinson
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwiEE_0i52pYZZ00

As street protests in Iran turned increasingly deadly, President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday accused the West of maintaining a double standard on human rights.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Raisi attempted to deflect international outrage over the death last week of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of Iran’s so-called morality police. They reportedly arrested her for failing to completely cover her hair.

Raisi also used the speech to insist that Iran was eager to revive the moribund nuclear deal aimed at preventing the country from developing a bomb, but questioned whether the U.S. could be a trusted partner in any accord.

It was a rare appearance in the West by Raisi, a hard-liner who became Iran’s president about a year ago.

"Human rights belongs to all, but unfortunately it is trampled upon by many governments," Raisi said. He cited the suffering of stateless Palestinians and the detention of migrant children in the U.S., separating them from their families.

The Iranian government has maintained that Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died of a heart attack after she was detained and sent to a “reeducation center” for instruction on proper attire. Iran forces all women to wear headscarves that cover their hair as well as other clothing considered to be modest.

Amini’s family insists she was healthy and had no heart condition. The government has ordered an investigation.

Her death touched off protests in numerous Iranian cities, some involving women torching their scarves. On Wednesday, seven people were reported killed in the demonstrations as security forces moved to crack down on the protesters.

"Iran's security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill or injure protesters and prisoners, including women arrested for defying abusive compulsory veiling laws, if they are not held accountable," Diana Eltahawy, Middle East deputy director for Amnesty International, said in a statement. She also demanded an independent investigation and criticized Raisi being given a world stage amid what she called Iran's abuses.

In other comments, Raisi said his government had a "great and serious will" to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, a landmark international accord brokered by the Obama administration and six other countries. It substantially reduced Iran's atomic energy program and was designed to prevent the country from developing a bomb.

But President Trump walked out of the deal in 2018, saying it didn't go far enough in restricting Iran. Tehran resumed enrichment of uranium, a key component in nuclear weapons. With the election of Joe Biden, the U.S. entered indirect negotiations with Iran through European signatories to the deal in an effort to revive it.

Those talks have been repeatedly stalled by demands from both sides. Iran seeks relief from economic sanctions that the U.S. imposed and that have crippled its economy.

"We have before us the experience of America's withdrawal" from the deal, Raisi said. "With that experience and this perspective, can we ignore the important issue of guarantees for a durable agreement?"

"We only wish one thing: observance of commitments," Raisi said.

Biden, who also addressed the General Assembly on Wednesday, said the U.S. also wanted to reenter the deal. But he said Iran had to meet its obligations, which include allowing the U.N. watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct extensive inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities. While also part of the 2015 deal, Tehran has recently attempted to keep inspectors away from some of its installations.

"The United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon," said Biden, who also offered support for the demonstrators in Iran who he said are seeking "to secure their basic rights."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Amnesty International#Iran Nuclear Deal#Protest#Palestinians#Iranian
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Protests
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
PROTESTS
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
434K+
Followers
70K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy