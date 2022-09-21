ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
State
South Carolina State
3-year-old missing for hours in South Carolina state park found alive, reunited with family

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of a multi-agency search of a South Carolina state park is OK and is back with her family after several frightful hours. Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced on Saturday morning that 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11 a.m. in Poinsett State Park in no small part due to the efforts of deputies and several others.
Do you rent out rooms in South Carolina? You need to know this

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting October 1, people who provide rooms for rent on websites like AirBnB will be required to electronically file and pay accommodations tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent in the state to know about the state Accommodations Tax, a 2% tax added to a 5% Sales Tax and any applicable local tax.
Amended abortion bill goes back to South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives returns Tuesday to vote on an abortion bill passed earlier this month by the state Senate. The Senate's proposal would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and reduce the exceptions included in the state’s current “fetal heartbeat” law.
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
Hurricane Fiona causing "catastrophic" damage in Puerto Rico. Here's how you can help.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona is dumping more rain on Puerto Rico. The deluge comes a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island. National Guard troops have rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on. Authorities said at least 1,300 people spent the night in shelters across the island.
"Think about your legacy. The money will follow": Business helping Latino entrepreneurs in the Midlands

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Entrepreneurship is in Vanessa Mota's blood. Her great grandparents, grandparents, and father were all business owners. Mato said she saw a need for Latino entrepreneurs to have support so they could thrive in their businesses. "So many people did not have all the resources for businesses, especially in the Latino community. There was a gap there," Mato said.
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
