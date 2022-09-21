Read full article on original website
We could get some affects from Ian in South Carolina. Here's what the state says you should do now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging residents to keep up with developments on Hurricane Ian, as the storm is expected to affect the weather of the southeastern U.S. later this week. The agency said Monday that it's notified key local and state agencies to...
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
Are aqua sweeps allowed on Lake Murray?
LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — If you haven't heard of them, aqua sweeps are tools that some locals buy and use here on Lake Murray to get rid of the overgrowth, the muck and the debris. They're devices that weigh about 75 pounds. It makes big waves underwater to...
Person found dead in Clarendon County fire near Lake Marion
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person and a dog have died following a house fire in Clarendon County on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for Clarendon County Fire Rescue, crews were sent to a structure fire around 11:35 p.m. in the North Santee area of the county on Princess Pond Road. They also learned that there were reports of one person still inside.
3-year-old missing for hours in South Carolina state park found alive, reunited with family
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of a multi-agency search of a South Carolina state park is OK and is back with her family after several frightful hours. Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced on Saturday morning that 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11 a.m. in Poinsett State Park in no small part due to the efforts of deputies and several others.
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
Military procurement company announces $3 million expansion in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A military procurement company located in Forest Acres has announced plans to invest $3 million for expansion within Richland County. According to M.G.S. LLC, the money will go toward the construction of a new building at 213 Dawson Rd. off the Trenholm Road Extension in the Dentsville area.
How interest rate hikes are impacting South Carolina housing market
COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week the Federal Reserve increased the federal interest rate by .75%, increasing the cost of everything from credit cards and auto loans. This impact includes the housing market, which has been rocky for the past couple of years as a result of the pandemic. Sandra...
South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
Recall issued over various vegetables, salsas that may contain listeria at Kroger stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Food and Drug Administration is warning of a recall impacting several vegetable products, such as salsa, at Kroger stores in three states. The recall was announced by the company GHGA over concerns of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination and impacts Kroger stores in South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama.
Do you rent out rooms in South Carolina? You need to know this
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting October 1, people who provide rooms for rent on websites like AirBnB will be required to electronically file and pay accommodations tax returns. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants those who provide tourists and travelers rooms for rent in the state to know about the state Accommodations Tax, a 2% tax added to a 5% Sales Tax and any applicable local tax.
'It's heartbreaking': Midlands families react after Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Angela Crespo, a co-owner of La Isla Bonita in Columbia, moved to mainland America from Puerto Rico in the 1980s. Since then, she has been in communication with her family on the island for decades. When hurricane Maria hit her family in 2017 she even worked...
New credit card code for firearm purchases prompts letter from SC Attorney General
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has decided to join a coalition of 24 other states against banks and credit card companies who decided to use a newly adopted international standardized merchant code for the purchase of firearms. Wilson joined a letter by the attorneys general...
Amended abortion bill goes back to South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives returns Tuesday to vote on an abortion bill passed earlier this month by the state Senate. The Senate's proposal would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and reduce the exceptions included in the state’s current “fetal heartbeat” law.
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
Hurricane Fiona causing "catastrophic" damage in Puerto Rico. Here's how you can help.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona is dumping more rain on Puerto Rico. The deluge comes a day after the storm knocked out power and water to most of the island. National Guard troops have rescued hundreds of people who got stranded. The governor warned that it could take days to get the lights back on. Authorities said at least 1,300 people spent the night in shelters across the island.
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to first-year...
"Think about your legacy. The money will follow": Business helping Latino entrepreneurs in the Midlands
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Entrepreneurship is in Vanessa Mota's blood. Her great grandparents, grandparents, and father were all business owners. Mato said she saw a need for Latino entrepreneurs to have support so they could thrive in their businesses. "So many people did not have all the resources for businesses, especially in the Latino community. There was a gap there," Mato said.
Discussions to improve South Carolina academic performance continue
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to recovery will be no easy task for South Carolina schools hoping to improve student achievement in key areas like reading and math. Recently-released data from the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) shows scores from last school year where more than 50 percent of third through eighth graders did not meet state standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and more than 60 percent didn't meet state standards in math.
