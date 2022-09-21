ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers safety Damontae Kazee suspended three games for substance abuse

By Liam O Hara
 4 days ago

The NFL suspended the Steelers safety Damontae Kazee on violation of their substance abuse policy.

Kazee won’t be available to return now until after the Steelers week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Originally in the final preseason game this year, Kazee picked up a wrist injury and has been on the injured reserve list since September 1 st .

Entering the season Damontae was the third string safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, now Tre Norwood fills his void.

Kazee also was arrested last year for a DWI in his off week of the season, but was never penalized by the league.

Last season Kazee was on the Cowboy’s starting safety and accumulated 52 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

