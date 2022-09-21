Read full article on original website
Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad
She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
Mariska Hargitay’s Husband Is Charles From ‘Younger’—Here’s the Romantic Way They Met
If they don’t know already, fans may be surprised to learn that Mariska Hargitay‘s husband is Peter Hermann, a.k.a. Charles Brooks from Younger. But how did they meet? And what’s their relationship like? Well, we answer those questions ahead. As fans are aware, Hargitay is best known...
Ice-T Jokes He Had to 'Check on My Pulse' After Learning Kelli Giddish Was Leaving SVU
Ice-T tells PEOPLE calls "from higher up" resulted in Giddish's exit from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but he added "I'm not even sure she's gone until they shoot that episode" Ice-T is not quite ready to say goodbye to his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit costar Kelli Giddish. The rapper and actor, 64, opened up to PEOPLE about Giddish's departure from the show on Monday at the Law & Order premiere event in New York City. "It's a sad thing," he acknowledged. "Me and Kelli were...
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi
'Law & Order: SVU' fans are worried about the future of Rollins and Carisi's romance. But one writer for the show has good news.
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals New Film Role
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will be having more work on her plate than simply running for the Manhattan District Attorney role. Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the CBS drama, revealed on Sunday that she will have a part in a short movie titled Swipe NYC. Deadline indicates that Lisa Edelstein and Richard Schiff will be part of the cast along with Moynahan. Sue Zarco Kramer is listed as the director of this movie.
‘NCIS’: Meet the Other Actors in Sean Murray’s Family
NCIS star Sean Murray has a handful of acting credits to his name. However, none are nearly as prevalent as his longtime role as the CBS show’s beloved special agent, Timothy McGee. Sean Murray originally joined NCIS during its first season. And, despite having not been cast as a regular character from the start, he’s one of two remaining season one cast members left in the series. The second includes Jimmy Palmer actor Brian Dietzen. However, while Murray is at the pinnacle of fans’ most favorite characters, it’s no wonder he’s so adored—acting seems to run in his blood. As we anxiously await NCIS‘s next all-new season, let’s take a look at what other Murray family members have pursued a career in acting.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
tvinsider.com
‘Law & Order’ 3-Show Crossover Trailer: Benson & Stabler Join Forces With Jack McCoy (VIDEO)
“Three squads, three hours, one case.” And so Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson) introduces the full-length trailer for the Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime crossover that will kick off the three seasons on September 22. “I’d like to combine forces, work this case together,” Benson says, which...
‘Law & Order’ Premiere Crossover: ‘SVU’ Fans Sound Off on Kelli Giddish’s Shocking Rollins Moment
Long time Law & Order: SVU fans have been bracing for the exit of Kelli Giddish, but they weren’t ready for it to be set in motion already. Kelli Giddish has portrayed Amanda Rollins for 12 years on SVU. However, in April 2022, it was announced that she would not be returning for the duration of season 24. Many viewers were dismayed to hear that Giddish’s well-liked supporting character was being dropped in Law & Order: SVU season 24.
Ellen Pompeo Would Love to Work with ‘Grey’s’ Co-Star Patrick Dempsey Again (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke to Ellen Pompeo as she was named to this year’s class of Disney Legends at D23! She reflected on creating something “iconic” in “Grey’s Anatomy” and said she would be open to working with co-star Patrick Dempsey again.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunners Speak Out About Benson and Stabler’s Romance
Yes, we still want a Law & Order: SVU with a romantic future for Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler. And according to the series showrunner, it might rely solely on the actors’ time schedules. Until spring of 2021, the talk about Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) had...
TODAY.com
The ‘fierce’ women of ‘Law & Order’ reflect on working together in crossover premiere
On Sept. 22, the "Law & Order" franchise will go where it hasn't gone before — a three-hour premiere event in which all three shows will cross over into one another. Oh yeah, and all three squads are helmed by "fierce" women. TODAY caught up with those three leading...
ETOnline.com
Ellen Pompeo on Stepping Back From 'Grey's Anatomy' and Reuniting With Patrick Dempsey at D23 Expo (Exclusive)
Ellen Pompeo reunited with Patrick Dempsey Friday to kickoff D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the Grey's Anatomy star was thrilled to finally see him in person, and his new hairdo!. After the 52-year-old actress lent her hand and signature to commemorate her...
