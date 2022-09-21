Read full article on original website
Court Strikes Down Ban on Gun Acquisition by People Under Felony Indictment
From yesterday's U.S. v. Quiroz, Judge David Counts (W.D. Tex.), discussing 18 U.S.C. § 922(n); part of the argument had to do with the lack of historical precedents for the law, but I thought readers would especially interested in this passage:. This Court is skeptical that the Government here,...
No Pseudonymous Libel Litigation, Holds Kentucky Court of Appeals in a Covington Boys Case
John Does 1-10 … were minor students of Covington Catholic High School. On January 18, 2019, Does traveled with their classmates to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for Life. Afterward, Does and their classmates met at the Lincoln Memorial to await their bus. Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were at the Lincoln Memorial and insulted the students. Native American activist leader Nathan Phillips was also at the Lincoln Memorial singing, chanting, and playing his drum. In response, some students engaged in school cheers, and performed a tomahawk chop "cheer." These encounters were filmed and uploaded with commentary to various forms of media. Many people took offense to the students' behavior and called for their punishment, shaming, and doxing.
Does the D.C. Bar Ethics Complaint Against Jeff Clark Implicate the Major Questions Doctrine?
In West Virginia v. EPA, the Supreme Court whole-heartedly embraced the major questions doctrine, under which agencies asserting broad regulatory powers implicating matters of exceptional economic or political significance must be able to identify a clear statement from Congress authorizing the exercise of such powers. As a consequence of the...
Judge Oldham Bails Out Texas
The big news of the week was a Fifth Circuit decision upholding Texas's law regulating social media speech suppression. The decision was poorly received by the usual supporters of social media censorship but I found it both remarkably well written and surprisingly persuasive. That does not mean it will survive the almost inevitable Supreme Court review but Judge Oldham wrote an opinion that could be a model for a Supreme Court decision upholding the Texas law.
Trump judge backtracks after court rebuke — legal experts say it may sink his chance to appeal
District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday struck portions of her special master ruling barring the Justice Department from investigating former President Donald Trump just hours after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ripped apart her decision to halt the criminal probe. The three-judge panel — which included two Trump...
Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them
When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way
The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
"FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes"
I missed this post by Eric Boehm when it went up last month, and, embarrassingly, just found it because the L.A. Times wrote about it Friday. Better later than never, though, I suppose; here's an excerpt, though you should read the whole thing:. The FBI told a federal magistrate judge...
Fact check: False claim that Supreme Court voted to ban condoms
The Supreme Court did not vote to ban condoms. The court is on recess until October, and none of its opinions from the previous term banned condoms.
Republican Governors and Attorneys General Think Every State Is a Border State
Republican officials in several states have taken immigration enforcement into their own hands since President Joe Biden took office, arguing that the federal government is not adequately addressing migrant arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border. These efforts often duplicate federal enforcement measures and rack up bills for taxpayers with little or no public safety payoff.
"Central Park Karen" Defamation & Discrimination Lawsuit Rejected
From today's opinion by Judge Ronnie Abrams (S.D.N.Y.) in Cooper v. Franklin Templeton; this seems correct to me (for more on the defamation theory here, see this post):. Plaintiff Amy Cooper, a white woman, was formerly employed by Defendant Franklin Templeton in New York as a Portfolio Manager. On May 25, 2020, she was involved in a confrontation with birdwatcher Christian Cooper, a black man, while walking her dog in Central Park. Video footage of the encounter was posted to Facebook and Twitter later that day. The video quickly went viral—garnering millions of views—and earned Plaintiff the moniker "Central Park Karen" on social media. The next day, Franklin Templeton announced that it had conducted an internal review of the incident and terminated Plaintiff's employment….
Judge rules RI truck tolling system unconstitutional
Rhode Island's truck tolling system that took effect in 2018 to fund repairs to the state's crumbling bridges is unconstitutional and must be ended within 48 hours, a federal judge said in a decision released Wednesday. Because the tolling system called RhodeWorks and aimed at tractor-trailers "was enacted with a...
Federal Judges Uphold Texas Law Regulating What Social Media Platforms May Censor
A panel of federal circuit judges has upheld a Texas law that limits the ability of social media companies to moderate their platforms and forces them to carry speech they find objectionable in what certainly appears to be a complete violation and abandonment of First Amendment protections for private companies.
Two Commentaries on the Fifth Circuit's Texas Social Media Law Decision
I'm still trying to fully digest the Netchoice v. Paxton opinions (I've been slammed with several things the last few weeks, including an interesting and unexpected development which I hope to blog about in some detail next month). But for now, I thought I'd pass along two commentaries from top scholars on the subject, one entirely critical from Prof. Genevieve Lakier (Chicago) and one that's mostly critical from Prof. Alan Rozenshtein (Minnesota). Here's the opening of Prof. Lakier's (which is a Twitter thread):
Video of Cato Institute Constitution Day Panel on Recent Supreme Court Cases on "Constitutional Structure"
C-SPAN recently posted a video of the Cato Institute Constitution Day panel on 2021-22 term Supreme Court cases dealing with issues of "constitutional structure." Participants included fellow Volokh Conspiracy blogger Jonathan Adler (speaking on his Cato Supreme Court Review article about West Virginia v. EPA), my George Mason University colleague Jennifer Mascott (speaking on her article about Egbert v. Boule), and myself (speaking about my article about the OSHA and CMS vaccine mandate cases the Supreme decided in January.
From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path
The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate.
Newsom vetoes "No Tax Exemption for Insurrection Act"
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would strip the California tax-exempt status of a nonprofit that engaged in criminal acts of conspiracy, like insurrection or treason. Senate Bill 834 would have allowed the state’s attorney to make findings that a tax-exempt organization has engaged...
Senate Investigation Finds Justice Department Undercounted Prison and Jail Deaths Last Year by Nearly 1,000
The Justice Department's annual tally of deaths in state prisons and jails was short by nearly 1,000 last year, an investigation by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found. States are required under the Death in Custody Reporting Act (DCRA) to submit data on deaths in prisons and jails to...
Texas Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation Into Migrants 'Lured Under False Pretenses' to Martha's Vineyard
More fallout from migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard. A Texas sheriff says he's investigating whether any laws were broken as part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) scheme to ship 48 Venezuelan migrants off to Martha's Vineyard last week. The migrants were recruited from a shelter in San Antonio, Texas,...
