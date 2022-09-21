ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Reason.com

No Pseudonymous Libel Litigation, Holds Kentucky Court of Appeals in a Covington Boys Case

John Does 1-10 … were minor students of Covington Catholic High School. On January 18, 2019, Does traveled with their classmates to Washington, D.C., to attend the March for Life. Afterward, Does and their classmates met at the Lincoln Memorial to await their bus. Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were at the Lincoln Memorial and insulted the students. Native American activist leader Nathan Phillips was also at the Lincoln Memorial singing, chanting, and playing his drum. In response, some students engaged in school cheers, and performed a tomahawk chop "cheer." These encounters were filmed and uploaded with commentary to various forms of media. Many people took offense to the students' behavior and called for their punishment, shaming, and doxing.
Reason.com

Judge Oldham Bails Out Texas

The big news of the week was a Fifth Circuit decision upholding Texas's law regulating social media speech suppression. The decision was poorly received by the usual supporters of social media censorship but I found it both remarkably well written and surprisingly persuasive. That does not mean it will survive the almost inevitable Supreme Court review but Judge Oldham wrote an opinion that could be a model for a Supreme Court decision upholding the Texas law.
Reason.com

Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them

When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
TheDailyBeast

AOC Rival’s Family Caught in Drug and Gun Bust

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s long-shot Republican opponent has labeled the left-wing lawmaker a “crime surge creator”—but in fact, the GOP candidate’s own family have been part of the uptick in illegal activity she has lamented.A Snopes investigation earlier this year revealed that Tina Forte has a long history of flirting with the political right’s violent fringes: posting photos on social media of herself with the leader of the Proud Boys gang, sharing QAnon-flavored slogans, and even participating in events around Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally that culminated in the bloody rampage through the U.S. Capitol. But as a candidate for Congress,...
Reason.com

Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way

The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
Reason.com

"Central Park Karen" Defamation & Discrimination Lawsuit Rejected

From today's opinion by Judge Ronnie Abrams (S.D.N.Y.) in Cooper v. Franklin Templeton; this seems correct to me (for more on the defamation theory here, see this post):. Plaintiff Amy Cooper, a white woman, was formerly employed by Defendant Franklin Templeton in New York as a Portfolio Manager. On May 25, 2020, she was involved in a confrontation with birdwatcher Christian Cooper, a black man, while walking her dog in Central Park. Video footage of the encounter was posted to Facebook and Twitter later that day. The video quickly went viral—garnering millions of views—and earned Plaintiff the moniker "Central Park Karen" on social media. The next day, Franklin Templeton announced that it had conducted an internal review of the incident and terminated Plaintiff's employment….
FOXBusiness

Judge rules RI truck tolling system unconstitutional

Rhode Island's truck tolling system that took effect in 2018 to fund repairs to the state's crumbling bridges is unconstitutional and must be ended within 48 hours, a federal judge said in a decision released Wednesday. Because the tolling system called RhodeWorks and aimed at tractor-trailers "was enacted with a...
Reason.com

Two Commentaries on the Fifth Circuit's Texas Social Media Law Decision

I'm still trying to fully digest the Netchoice v. Paxton opinions (I've been slammed with several things the last few weeks, including an interesting and unexpected development which I hope to blog about in some detail next month). But for now, I thought I'd pass along two commentaries from top scholars on the subject, one entirely critical from Prof. Genevieve Lakier (Chicago) and one that's mostly critical from Prof. Alan Rozenshtein (Minnesota). Here's the opening of Prof. Lakier's (which is a Twitter thread):
Reason.com

Video of Cato Institute Constitution Day Panel on Recent Supreme Court Cases on "Constitutional Structure"

C-SPAN recently posted a video of the Cato Institute Constitution Day panel on 2021-22 term Supreme Court cases dealing with issues of "constitutional structure." Participants included fellow Volokh Conspiracy blogger Jonathan Adler (speaking on his Cato Supreme Court Review article about West Virginia v. EPA), my George Mason University colleague Jennifer Mascott (speaking on her article about Egbert v. Boule), and myself (speaking about my article about the OSHA and CMS vaccine mandate cases the Supreme decided in January.
Reason.com

Reason.com

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

