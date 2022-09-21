On Monday, Sept. 19, ETSU College of Arts & Sciences hosted “Dessert with Experts” featuring Rebecca Proffitt, director of the Reece Museum. During this Zoom presentation, Proffitt shared “Sharing the Vision of the Reece Museum.” She discussed her career within the Reece Museum, along with some fun facts that many people would not know about the museum.

