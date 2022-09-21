Read full article on original website
East Tennessean
ETSU celebrates International Day Of Peace
On Sept. 21, ETSU celebrated the International Day of Peace by hosting a series of events in the university commons. With the theme of “End Racism: Build Peace,” students came together to encourage building a culture of peace in our world. The Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, in...
East Tennessean
First “Healing through Creating” event exceeds expectations
The ETSU Counseling Center is thrilled with the turn-out and level of student engagement received at its first-ever “Healing through Creating” event this past Wednesday at Borchuck Plaza. Those who attended the event were able to participate in rock painting, an art therapy workshop, a “snack and share...
East Tennessean
“Dessert with Experts” features Rebecca Proffitt
On Monday, Sept. 19, ETSU College of Arts & Sciences hosted “Dessert with Experts” featuring Rebecca Proffitt, director of the Reece Museum. During this Zoom presentation, Proffitt shared “Sharing the Vision of the Reece Museum.” She discussed her career within the Reece Museum, along with some fun facts that many people would not know about the museum.
East Tennessean
ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture
The Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies has a new institute, the Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture. Ron Roach, chair of the Department of Appalachian Studies, discussed what this new institute will bring. “The Center for Appalachian Studies was founded in 1984. It was one of the original Center...
East Tennessean
Service Saturday inspires students to volunteer for local community
Volunteer ETSU hosted its monthly Service Saturday event this past Saturday, Sept. 24. Students, faculty, and staff joined together on off-campus locations that spanned from Downton Johnson City to Kingsport to offer their services and work to better the community. “Service Saturday is an event that aims to gather people...
East Tennessean
Women’s soccer falls to Furman in Southern Conference opener
ETSU’s women’s soccer team kicked off Southern Conference play on Sept. 23 against the Furman Paladins. The game was held inside Summers-Taylor Stadium where the Bucs lost a close game, 2-1. Coming into the game, the Bucs were looking to turn things around after a loss to Oklahoma...
