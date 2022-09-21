Carmenita Helligar moved to Burbank almost 20 years ago after learning this was the site where The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was then being filmed. The New Jersey native is now involved in various local organizations such as Elevate Burbank, where she serves as a board member, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the BUSD. Helligar has always had a passion for people of all ages, as she once aspired to open a daycare center bringing together young children and senior citizens. In her myBurbank profile, the Burbank City Council candidate further opens up about her creative side and love of literature.

