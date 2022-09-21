Read full article on original website
Chino Hills, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorChino Hills, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in PasadenaCaroline at EatDrinkLAPasadena, CA
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
myburbank.com
McKinley’s Lisa Fuentez Honored as a Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year
Lisa Fuentez has been recognized as one of Los Angeles County’s Teachers of the Year. Lisa Fuentez is an outstanding educator at McKinley elementary school who focuses on what is best for her students. Lisa is a proud alum of BUSD schools (George Washington Elementary School, Luther Burbank Middle School, and Burbank High School). She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Cal State University, Northridge.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized
Last week the American Jewish University Board of Directors approved the sale of their Bel Air Campus, calling the move “an important decision that will be a strategic investment in our institution’s long-term future.”. On September 13, the Board voted to accept an offer for the sale of...
myburbank.com
Burbank City Council Candidate Profile: Carmenita Helligar
Carmenita Helligar moved to Burbank almost 20 years ago after learning this was the site where The Tonight Show with Jay Leno was then being filmed. The New Jersey native is now involved in various local organizations such as Elevate Burbank, where she serves as a board member, and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the BUSD. Helligar has always had a passion for people of all ages, as she once aspired to open a daycare center bringing together young children and senior citizens. In her myBurbank profile, the Burbank City Council candidate further opens up about her creative side and love of literature.
pasadenanow.com
LA County Board to Consider Motion Co-Introduced By Supervisor Barger Condemning Azerbaijan/Armenia Conflict
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion Tuesday that would condemn the country of Azerbaijan for the flare-up of military conflict with its neighbor, Armenia. Introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, the motion would direct the board to send a letter to U.S. Speaker...
laloyolan.com
Campus safety questions arise as LMU attracts unexpected visitors
The Den is a student-run coffee shop at LMU. It’s considered a safe space, where upon entering, you can hear pencils clicking, students chatting and music playing over the speakers. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, this was not the case. Olivia Pomranka, a senior psychology major, was working at the...
beverlypress.com
Four Beverly Hills High School students honored with National Merit Scholarships
Beverly Hills High School students Alexandra Bakshian, Ariel Goldberg, Suhh Yeon Kim and Miles Kottler have been named finalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholarships and will be completing their applications with their school counselors and college counselors to advance to finalists. The students entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship...
myburbank.com
Tequilas Burbank and Ashley Erikson to Host Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Event
Tequilas Burbank has partnered with community event organizer and myBurbank writer, Ashley Erikson, to coordinate a Cancer Awareness Fundraiser Dinner on October 12th. The event will be a non-host dinner where 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the Center for Clinical Genetics and Genomics at the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center in Burbank.
citywatchla.com
LA County Takes a Fresh Look at Youth Homelessness
Grimmer still is the root cause for why these youth, most of them of color, are unhoused. Nearly two-thirds of youth and young adults up to age 24 who became homeless in 2020 listed economic hardship as the reason, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA). “Economic hardship...
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
myburbank.com
Sustainable Commission to City Council: No on Artificial Turf at Brace Park Fields￼
Artificial turf vs. natural grace on the ball fields at Brace Park?. That question was circulated at the different advisory boards and commissions in Burbank recently. Both the Sustainable Burbank Commission and Park and Recreation Board have weighed in at recent meetings,. At their meeting on September 19, the Sustainable...
myburbank.com
Burbank to Host First Ever Pride Event
Burbank Pride, a new committee, in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association, presents the inaugural “Family Pride in the Park” event on Friday, September 30 from 6-9pm. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ edition of Magnolia Park Night Out will take place in the UMe Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Woman calls Ridley-Thomas’ federal indictment ‘Karma’
Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas continues to proclaim his innocence after his co-defendant plead guilty this week to bribing him in exchange for votes. His lawyer continues to vigorously defend him, even while sounding like he’s attempting to insult our intelligence. “The plea deal the government offered...
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
claremont-courier.com
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
easyreadernews.com
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie revealed to have tax lien
District Four city council candidate Tonya McKenzie has an IRS tax lien against her and her husband for $63,186. The lien was filed with the L.A. County Recorder’s Office in 2016 for unpaid personal income taxes, covering the years 2009 to 2014. A copy of the IRS lien was posted on local Facebook pages last week, including “Redondo Chamber Unmasked,” “Batsh#t Crazy Redondo,” and “Eye On Redondo Truth Be Told.”
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
LAUSD Ended Remote Work Despite ‘Serious Concerns’ About COVID In Its Headquarters. Now There’s An Outbreak
Last spring, internal alarms were sounded over air quality in its headquarters, Beaudry. Today, Los Angeles Unified says the ventilation systems are "up to all standards and codes."
smobserved.com
Despite LA Times Intervention, Rick Caruso Holds His Own in First Mayoral Debate Against Politician Karen Bass
Candidates for mayor of the nation's second largest city faced off for the first time at the Skirball Center Wednesday night. In a move right from the LA Times Playbook, the reporter for the Times reminded real estate developer Rick Caruso that he had been registered as a Republican. Which is incredibly insulting, but that's the LA Times.
