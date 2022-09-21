ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

East Tennessean

First “Healing through Creating” event exceeds expectations

The ETSU Counseling Center is thrilled with the turn-out and level of student engagement received at its first-ever “Healing through Creating” event this past Wednesday at Borchuck Plaza. Those who attended the event were able to participate in rock painting, an art therapy workshop, a “snack and share...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

Service Saturday inspires students to volunteer for local community

Volunteer ETSU hosted its monthly Service Saturday event this past Saturday, Sept. 24. Students, faculty, and staff joined together on off-campus locations that spanned from Downton Johnson City to Kingsport to offer their services and work to better the community. “Service Saturday is an event that aims to gather people...
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessean

“Dessert with Experts” features Rebecca Proffitt

On Monday, Sept. 19, ETSU College of Arts & Sciences hosted “Dessert with Experts” featuring Rebecca Proffitt, director of the Reece Museum. During this Zoom presentation, Proffitt shared “Sharing the Vision of the Reece Museum.” She discussed her career within the Reece Museum, along with some fun facts that many people would not know about the museum.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
East Tennessean

Women’s soccer falls to Furman in Southern Conference opener

ETSU’s women’s soccer team kicked off Southern Conference play on Sept. 23 against the Furman Paladins. The game was held inside Summers-Taylor Stadium where the Bucs lost a close game, 2-1. Coming into the game, the Bucs were looking to turn things around after a loss to Oklahoma...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody

A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Travel Maven

Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains

The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

Community Policy