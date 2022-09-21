Read full article on original website
First “Healing through Creating” event exceeds expectations
The ETSU Counseling Center is thrilled with the turn-out and level of student engagement received at its first-ever “Healing through Creating” event this past Wednesday at Borchuck Plaza. Those who attended the event were able to participate in rock painting, an art therapy workshop, a “snack and share...
East Tennessean
Service Saturday inspires students to volunteer for local community
Volunteer ETSU hosted its monthly Service Saturday event this past Saturday, Sept. 24. Students, faculty, and staff joined together on off-campus locations that spanned from Downton Johnson City to Kingsport to offer their services and work to better the community. “Service Saturday is an event that aims to gather people...
East Tennessean
“Dessert with Experts” features Rebecca Proffitt
On Monday, Sept. 19, ETSU College of Arts & Sciences hosted “Dessert with Experts” featuring Rebecca Proffitt, director of the Reece Museum. During this Zoom presentation, Proffitt shared “Sharing the Vision of the Reece Museum.” She discussed her career within the Reece Museum, along with some fun facts that many people would not know about the museum.
Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
Johnson City installing Smart Poles throughout downtown
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Smart lighting and sensors are being installed in downtown Johnson City as part of a new project. The “Smart Poles,” some of which are already visible in Founders Park, will continue to be installed in the coming weeks, according to BrightRidge spokesperson Tim Whaley. BrightRidge reports the poles use “smart […]
2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
East Tennessean
Women’s soccer falls to Furman in Southern Conference opener
ETSU’s women’s soccer team kicked off Southern Conference play on Sept. 23 against the Furman Paladins. The game was held inside Summers-Taylor Stadium where the Bucs lost a close game, 2-1. Coming into the game, the Bucs were looking to turn things around after a loss to Oklahoma...
Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
993thex.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
‘Highly intoxicated’ Johnson City man faces charges after UT football game
A 30-year-old Johnson City man is facing charges stemming from an encounter with first responders during the Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil. Special agent Brian...
These adorable animals are in need a a home this weekend, Tails and Paws
Friday, September 16, 2022 Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also pay a visit to the shelter to see the animals and […]
