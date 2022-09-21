Read full article on original website
Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side
CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Chicago's West Loop, police say
The man approached the woman and began pulling her towards a van when she was able to escape, police say
Chicago man arrested for the 14th time this year after “miniature crime spree” in Lakeview
Chicago police arrested Cary Mamola last week for, as a Cook County judge put it, a “miniature crime spree across [the] 3200 North Broadway area.” It was the 14th time CPD has arrested Mamola this year and the 40th time he’s been arrested since August 2014, according to police department records.
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Murder suspect, arrested for Rogers Park armed robbery, briefly escaped from cops in Uptown: prosecutors
Prosecutors said a man being sought for a downstate murder briefly escaped from Chicago police by bolting out of an Uptown hospital where they took him for treatment after he was arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Thursday. Kyle Escoe, 18, was recaptured a short time later and...
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
Chicago man caught stealing catalytic converter in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights police caught one member of a crew stealing catalytic converters Saturday. Terrell Davidson, 29 is charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
Police seek man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.
#42: Man nearly killed beloved chef during a violent carjacking and robbery in Chinatown—while on felony bail, prosecutors say
The man who brutally beat and carjacked beloved chef Jin Lew in Chinatown this spring, leaving the 61-year-old with injuries so severe that he will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life, was on bail for a pending stolen motor vehicle case at the time of the attack, prosecutors said Saturday.
Man is caught driving a stolen car while on bail for a gun case, a robbery case, and another stolen auto case, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man who is on bail for robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a stolen motor vehicle was caught driving another stolen car this week in Chicago. Keuwer Nunez now has four felony cases pending, and he’s being held without bail—at least for...
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
Man inside Chicago home struck by gunfire from outside: police
CHICAGO - A man inside a home was wounded after shots were fired outside the West Garfield Park residence Sunday morning. Around 7:27 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside the home in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when he was shot in the back. Police say gunfire...
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
Gunman opens door of Chicago building, shoots 3 people inside: police
A 27-year-old man was shot in both legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition. Another 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A third man, 29, was...
Man standing in front of home in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood gets shot
CHICAGO - A man was shot on Sunday in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood. Chicago police said that victim, 25, was standing near the front of a residence around 3:30 p.m. Someone shot him in the arm and hip. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in...
Passenger's video captures man getting violently robbed on CTA Red Line train
Chicago police are looking for the two people who attacked a man on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. One of the passengers on the ‘L’ train videoed the attack and posted it on social media.
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
