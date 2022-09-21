ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago Police have issued a community alert about a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened at the 1700 block of West 47th Street on September 3 and another happened at the same located September 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Side#North Cicero Avenue
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police seek man who tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to find a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl last week in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man approached the girl in an alley around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 21 in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street and grabbed her by the arm before she was able to break free and escape, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man inside Chicago home struck by gunfire from outside: police

CHICAGO - A man inside a home was wounded after shots were fired outside the West Garfield Park residence Sunday morning. Around 7:27 a.m., the 33-year-old victim was inside the home in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when he was shot in the back. Police say gunfire...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale

CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side

CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy