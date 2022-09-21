ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts. Albuquerque police say 33-year-old Leroy Lopez is facing several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Lopez was taken into custody Sunday and was identified by his distinctive pork pie hat. They say the suspect also was in possession of a kitchen knife with a serrated blade that apparently was used in the four stabbings. One of the wounded was a 16-year-old boy, but police said all four victims were being treated at hospitals and expected to survive.

