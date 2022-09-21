Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Balloon enthusiasts.. stay away from Albuquerque! Muy Peligroso! Very dangerous! You have been warned!!!
Reply(1)
7
UMB jj
2d ago
When I step outside and begin my day in Albuquerque It s like living in an Action packed movie, It's full of dangers everrrrrrry day here in The 505 , never, never ever , ever a dull moment.... And that makes it hard to live in Albuquerque, because we're all dealing with looking everywhere, over our shoulders, what's next mentality , how are our kids supposed to concentrate when so much is happening.... God help us......
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
rrobserver.com
APD: Sunday stabbing was 100th homicide in 2022
An apartment parking lot in Southeast Albuquerque was blocked off by crime scene tape on Sunday, and on the other side of the barrier, homicide detectives investigated blood stains. It’s a scene that has played out over and over in Albuquerque this year. Albuquerque police on Sunday were called...
rrobserver.com
RR woman sues APD over arrest for bumper sticker confrontation
A Rio Rancho woman accused of pulling a gun on another driver for sporting a “vaccinated” bumper sticker on his car alleges in a lawsuit that police used false information to charge her with a crime later dismissed by prosecutors. Christina Blair also alleges that heavily armed Albuquerque...
Albuquerque officials investigating shooting that hospitalized 1
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque records 100th homicide this year, after fatal stabbing
Albuquerque is on pace to break a record for homicides in a calendar year - a mark that was set last year. On Sunday, a fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque marked the 100th homicide in 2022. There were 116 homicides in Albuquerque, in 2021. The incident occurred near the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Spike in latest crime stats for break-ins, burglaries
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has seen a spike in break-ins and burglaries in some parts of New Mexico this year compared to 2021. The latest stats on APD's website date back to July 2022. Southeast Albuquerque had 104 break-ins and burglaries combined compared to 57 in...
Trial starts for 2 Metropolitan Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
Two corrections officers are charged in the case of the death of an inmate.
Albuquerque police investigating 100th homicide; officials foresee more murders than 2021
The Albuquerque Police Department announced the news Sunday.
Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque police
The suit comes after a man was shot by police in early 2022 after officers thought he had a gun.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albuquerque church security guard killed while on the job; suspect in custody
Police reported that the guard was checking on a suspicious vehicle right before his death.
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
rrobserver.com
Man arrested at gunpoint in ‘high-risk’ stop near Walmart
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Multiple patrol cars were on scene as officers from the Rio Rancho Police Department arrested a man at gunpoint in a ‘high-risk’ stop Saturday afternoon at the Walmart, 901 Unser. The man, who was not identified, was arrested after Rio Rancho Police responded to a report...
Belen police search for answers about airdropped school threat
Belen High School was on lockdown status Friday as police investigated a threat. Officials put the school on lockdown at the end of the school day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
2 teens accused of robbing Hobbs convenience store
Prosecutors are asking to keep the two behind bars until it's time for a trial.
rrobserver.com
Shoplifting a growing problem for police, retailers and residents
Police cars and yellow tape mark where a shootout between RRPD officers and an Albuquerque man took place at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd. (Garrison Wells/Observer) In August, as if it were a movie, the Walmart parking lot at 901 Unser Blvd. was the scene of an early morning shooting between an Albuquerque man and Rio Rancho police officers.
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.
BCSO asking for help identifying suspect in gas station robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K Thursday morning. The man entered the gas station at 1100 Coors, approached the cash register armed with a gun, and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the scene in a red Honda with an unknown […]
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque
"A call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon ended with Bernalillo County deputies fatally shooting a man in the South Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not identify the person killed and said no deputies were injured." —Matthew Reisen.
krwg.org
Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts. Albuquerque police say 33-year-old Leroy Lopez is facing several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Lopez was taken into custody Sunday and was identified by his distinctive pork pie hat. They say the suspect also was in possession of a kitchen knife with a serrated blade that apparently was used in the four stabbings. One of the wounded was a 16-year-old boy, but police said all four victims were being treated at hospitals and expected to survive.
Comments / 6