Albuquerque, NM

Guest
4d ago

Balloon enthusiasts.. stay away from Albuquerque! Muy Peligroso! Very dangerous! You have been warned!!!

UMB jj
2d ago

When I step outside and begin my day in Albuquerque It s like living in an Action packed movie, It's full of dangers everrrrrrry day here in The 505 , never, never ever , ever a dull moment.... And that makes it hard to live in Albuquerque, because we're all dealing with looking everywhere, over our shoulders, what's next mentality , how are our kids supposed to concentrate when so much is happening.... God help us......

rrobserver.com

APD: Sunday stabbing was 100th homicide in 2022

An apartment parking lot in Southeast Albuquerque was blocked off by crime scene tape on Sunday, and on the other side of the barrier, homicide detectives investigated blood stains. It’s a scene that has played out over and over in Albuquerque this year. Albuquerque police on Sunday were called...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR woman sues APD over arrest for bumper sticker confrontation

A Rio Rancho woman accused of pulling a gun on another driver for sporting a “vaccinated” bumper sticker on his car alleges in a lawsuit that police used false information to charge her with a crime later dismissed by prosecutors. Christina Blair also alleges that heavily armed Albuquerque...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City
Española, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Espanola, NM
KOAT 7

Spike in latest crime stats for break-ins, burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has seen a spike in break-ins and burglaries in some parts of New Mexico this year compared to 2021. The latest stats on APD's website date back to July 2022. Southeast Albuquerque had 104 break-ins and burglaries combined compared to 57 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Dallas#Violent Crime#Campbell#Trumbull
rrobserver.com

Man arrested at gunpoint in ‘high-risk’ stop near Walmart

(Garrison Wells/Observer) Multiple patrol cars were on scene as officers from the Rio Rancho Police Department arrested a man at gunpoint in a ‘high-risk’ stop Saturday afternoon at the Walmart, 901 Unser. The man, who was not identified, was arrested after Rio Rancho Police responded to a report...
RIO RANCHO, NM
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Police investigating death at home in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department say they tried to serve a search warrant at a home in northeast Albuquerque and instead found a person who had died inside. Officers found the person around 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Vienna Dr. near Montgomery. It’s not clear if the person who had died was the subject […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Shoplifting a growing problem for police, retailers and residents

Police cars and yellow tape mark where a shootout between RRPD officers and an Albuquerque man took place at the Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd. (Garrison Wells/Observer) In August, as if it were a movie, the Walmart parking lot at 901 Unser Blvd. was the scene of an early morning shooting between an Albuquerque man and Rio Rancho police officers.
RIO RANCHO, NM
krwg.org

Police: 4 randomly stabbed in Albuquerque, suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and wounding four people in Albuquerque in apparent random acts. Albuquerque police say 33-year-old Leroy Lopez is facing several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Lopez was taken into custody Sunday and was identified by his distinctive pork pie hat. They say the suspect also was in possession of a kitchen knife with a serrated blade that apparently was used in the four stabbings. One of the wounded was a 16-year-old boy, but police said all four victims were being treated at hospitals and expected to survive.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

