WKYT 27
Lexington ties previous homicide record over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington tied last year’s homicide record over the weekend. So far, 37 people have been killed in 2022. The latest was early Sunday morning on Oxford Circle. Lexington’s first homicide of the year was back on January 3. Police say 24-year-old D’Andre Malik Green was...
WKYT 27
Founder of Project Body Bag shares ‘boots on the ground’ approach to advocate against gun violence.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Project Body Bag is the name of a local advocacy organization. Damion Riley is the founder of the project, and he travels to schools to talk to students about gun violence. The goal of the organization is to keep people out of body bags, and not choose...
californiaexaminer.net
Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested
The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington. Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced...
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
WTVQ
Block party to help heal hurt in community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A block party with a goal- to heal and bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community. “We are Survivors”, an organization created by the late Anita Franklin, will hold its second community block party next Friday. “It’ll be the first one held...
WKYT 27
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ‘97 imprisoned for life
(AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board...
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at around 4:00 am for a report of shots fired. They found one male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds. According to officials, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
WKYT 27
Lexington community calls for change after recent violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We saw passionate pleas Thursday night on the heels of another deadly shooting in Lexington. Community members are urging the Urban County Council to address gun violence and public safety concerns the city has faced. This comes after the city reported the 100th non-deadly shooting in...
WKYT 27
Hope Center celebrates addiction recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of men returned to the Hope Center with friends and family to celebrate their accomplishments. Saturday marked the 19th annual Men’s Alumni Day. Development director Katie Vogel says the day is about recognizing their continued efforts to stay clean and sober. “Just a few...
WTVQ
Two 16-year-olds charged in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two 16-year-olds are now charged in connection to a Lexington shooting. Police say two people were found shot on September 10 at West Short Street and Mill Street. According to investigators, the victims were transported to a local hospital. Police say one victim suffered critical...
Eastern Progress
EKU student charged with rape no longer in custody
Eastern Kentucky University student and Kappa Sigma member Chase Dillon is no longer in custody of the Madison County Detention Center after appearing in court for arraignment Friday for charges related to his Sept. 19 arrest by the Richmond Police Department (RPD). Dillon has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree...
WKYT 27
Beshear appoints new Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County will soon have a new Commonwealth’s Attorney. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday he has appointed Kimberly Baird, of Lexington, as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective October 1. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red...
WKYT 27
Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
WTVQ
Man killed in Jennifer Road shooting identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks. According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon. The investigation is still ongoing. 9/22/22, 2:17 p.m. Police say a...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Police investigating deadly Lexington shooting
RAW VIDEO | Ky. student nearly hit getting off school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as a 9th grader was getting off of the bus. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 14 hours ago. WATCH | Fayette Co. student...
WKYT 27
Former Helpware workers report sudden firing over zoom
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to former employees, Allyson Morrow and Heather McCarty, Helpware laid off hundreds of employees in the month of September. Many of them were fired on September 23rd. McCarty said this isn’t unusual for the company. “There’s another team lead that works there right now...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
