bad azz dude
4d ago
How in the world did he do 7 years from 2012 and be realeased in 2019 but be accused of a shooting in 2018 it don’t make sense
Reply(2)
27
Thomas Ritter
4d ago
7 years fir murder?? Out on bond fir another shooting?? No wonder thugs have no fear of the law. It is a freaking joke.
Reply
20
Racists are cowards
4d ago
he must be a hit man for the cops because never have I ever heard of a convicted murderer getting that many chances to continue murdering, esp in louisiana where 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.. 🤔
Reply(10)
10
