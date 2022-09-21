ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 54

bad azz dude
4d ago

How in the world did he do 7 years from 2012 and be realeased in 2019 but be accused of a shooting in 2018 it don’t make sense

Reply(2)
27
Thomas Ritter
4d ago

7 years fir murder?? Out on bond fir another shooting?? No wonder thugs have no fear of the law. It is a freaking joke.

Reply
20
Racists are cowards
4d ago

he must be a hit man for the cops because never have I ever heard of a convicted murderer getting that many chances to continue murdering, esp in louisiana where 2nd degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.. 🤔

Reply(10)
10
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
DARROW, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend. Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - A murder suspect is back in jail Saturday after allegedly shooting another victim while he was out on bond last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three people hurt in shooting near BRPD headquarters

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting reported about a block away from Baton Rouge Police headquarters late Sunday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims were inside a car stopped on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard when someone fired shots into the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23. According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA

