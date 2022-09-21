Read full article on original website
Friends and coworkers say Officer Owens-Riley leave a tremendous legacy behind
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officers from around the Midlands sent messages of sorrow to the Columbia Police Department in the loss of Tyrelll Owens-Riley. One of his friends spoke with News19 about Officer Owens-Riley's life and the legacy he leaves behind. “Every time I’d see him he ask me ‘Man...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District Two addresses graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two. School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not...
WMBF
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families. NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay...
sc.edu
Foster grandparent program places grandparents back into schools, youth programs
Mattie Bookhart, 89, is a foster grandparent at Forest Heights Elementary. (Photo by Danielle Wallace) Mattie Bookhart has lost track of the number of kids she has fostered over the years. She wakes up every weekday morning, eats her Corn Flakes and orange juice, and drives the seven blocks from...
Elgin man who spent 25 years bringing holiday cheer, hope to children with cancer dies
ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others, literally, for 25 years has died leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit. The Facebook page that has been host to many announcements concerning his famed "Elgin Lights" shared the announcement of Paul Towns Sr.'s death on Saturday.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
STEM bus comes to Sumter middle school to teach students in an accessible way
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Alice Drive Middle in Sumter experienced an accessible way to explore science, technology, engineering and math at the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind's STEM bus. Director for NTID Regional STEM Center at the Institute Jason Roop has worked in STEM for his whole...
WLTX.com
THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SHE Panel aims to empower Sumter women
SUMTER, S.C. — See Her Empowered aims to give a voice and provide community to women in Sumter. On Wednesday, four female community leaders spoke on the SHE Panel at Alice Drive Baptist Church: Michelle Logan-Owens, Danielle Thompson, Ieshia Farmer and Stephanie Dowling. "There’s a movement really going on...
abccolumbia.com
31st annual senior luncheon held
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 31st annual “Senior Citizens Healthcare and Fun Day Luncheon” was held at Seawell’s Catering. “What we do every year is we get the seniors together. In the rural areas a lot of times we are forgotten or don’t know we’re there. So what I did was when I became an elected official I started getting people out of the rural areas to get information that they normally wouldn’t have gotten,” says event creator Bernice G. Scott.
WIS-TV
Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing. "As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."
54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
The Post and Courier
Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck
A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
Columbia homelessness task force talks about rapid shelter, proposed distributions ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness met Wednesday afternoon to talk about the timeline for rapid shelter in Columbia and to discuss a proposed ordinance about free distributions to the homeless. The leader of the Task Force, City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, proposed an ordinance,...
USC Gamecock
ColaJazz Fest to celebrate music, feature regional talent: 'A really beautiful thing'
International and local artists will gather in Columbia this weekend to celebrate and share the art of jazz. The ColaJazz Fest is an annual festival that showcases different forms of jazz in the Columbia community. Both well-known stars of the genre and smaller, regional bands are invited to perform at the festival.
