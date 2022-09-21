ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

abccolumbia.com

Richland School District Two addresses graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A graphic circulating social media endorsing four candidates running for seats on the Richland Two Board of Trustees is in violation of state ethic laws, according to Richland School District Two. School district officials says Richland Two did not create the graphic and does not...
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter, SC
Education
City
Florence, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Columbia, SC
WLTX.com

THC edibles, vape pens possibly to blame for sick Lakewood High students in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple reports of students feeling ill and clearing up rumors concerning the cause. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement released on Friday that investigators are at Lakewood High School working with the administration to determine what led to reports of students suddenly not feeling well - with one even taken by ambulance for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SHE Panel aims to empower Sumter women

SUMTER, S.C. — See Her Empowered aims to give a voice and provide community to women in Sumter. On Wednesday, four female community leaders spoke on the SHE Panel at Alice Drive Baptist Church: Michelle Logan-Owens, Danielle Thompson, Ieshia Farmer and Stephanie Dowling. "There’s a movement really going on...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

31st annual senior luncheon held

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 31st annual “Senior Citizens Healthcare and Fun Day Luncheon” was held at Seawell’s Catering. “What we do every year is we get the seniors together. In the rural areas a lot of times we are forgotten or don’t know we’re there. So what I did was when I became an elected official I started getting people out of the rural areas to get information that they normally wouldn’t have gotten,” says event creator Bernice G. Scott.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two responds to graphic endorsing board candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two issued a statement Sunday about a graphic circulating social media that used the Richland Two logo and endorsed multiple board candidates. District officials said that the graphic was not made by them and is in violation of state ethics laws citing that...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elementary school teacher Stacy Wiley is News19's Teacher of the Week

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stacy Wiley has been in the classroom for more than twenty years. A profession she’s come to love, but as a child, never imagined herself doing. "As kids, we want to be veterinarians and things like that, but that kind of fizzled out, “said Wiley. “But it was my second-grade teacher crazy enough, that was one of my favorites, and here I am."
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

54th Railroad Daze festival in Branchville

BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — The town of Branchville is celebrating its 54th Railroad Daze festival this weekend. Local historians say this is how the town honors being home to the world's oldest railroad junction, according to the state's tourism agency. According to former Railroad Daze chairman Tom Jennings, the Southern...
BRANCHVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
GASTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Williamsburg Tech instructor killed in U.S. 52 wreck

A biology instructor at Williamsburg Technical College died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 52 north of Kingstree. The deceased was Dr. Erin Eaton, 44, of Florence, according to Williamsburg County Coroner Ivori Henryland. According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

