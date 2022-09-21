ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Community donates to Hunters for the Hungry

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and anyone in the capital city who wants to help those struggling with food insecurity is invited to take action. Food Banks across Louisiana say they’re in need of protein due to rising food costs and a decrease in received donations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud

A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area

The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
BATON ROUGE, LA

