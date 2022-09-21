Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Community donates to Hunters for the Hungry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Hunger Action Month and anyone in the capital city who wants to help those struggling with food insecurity is invited to take action. Food Banks across Louisiana say they’re in need of protein due to rising food costs and a decrease in received donations.
brproud.com
Want to fight fires alongside Baton Rouge’s first responders? Recruitment Day is this Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anyone interested in serving the capital area community as a firefighter is invited to attend the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s (BRPD) Thursday, September 29 ‘Recruitment Day.’. During the event, interested individuals will learn more about what it takes to become a firefighter...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
brproud.com
Halloween costumes needed for Baton Rouge area children
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 10/31 Consortium wants to make sure children in the Greater Baton Rouge area will have costumes for Halloween. Between now and Oct. 7, the group is hosting a costume and candy drive. Costumes, store-bought and individually wrapped candy can be dropped off at more than 20 locations. You can find a map of those locations by clicking here.
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
brproud.com
Millions going to Assumption Parish highway in need of repairs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than $13 million will be going to improvement projects for La. 70 in Assumption Parish, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Crews will repair 12.6 miles of the highway through milling, patching, overlay and drainage. Graves said the project is 80% funded by federal dollars.
L'Observateur
Former CEO of Health Clinic Convicted of Louisiana Medicaid Fraud
A federal jury convicted a former CEO of a health clinic for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program over several years. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was the CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. (St. Gabriel), a Louisiana nonprofit corporation that provided health care services to Medicaid recipients and others. St. Gabriel was a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that contracted with the Iberville Parish School Board to provide medical services within the school district. As a FQHC, St. Gabriel could provide primary care services to students as well as services related to the diagnosis and treatment of mental illnesses – provided that such services were medically necessary – among other requirements.
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
brproud.com
West Baton Rouge deputies find body in Mississippi River
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body found in the Mississippi River on Monday morning. The call came in around 7 a.m. that a tugboat had spotted a body in the river. A flotilla was...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge school officials reject concerns that field trip was intentionally religious
School officials are rejecting complaints from students who attended the controversial “Day of Hope” senior field trip who claim the event was more of a religious activity than the college and career fair it was billed as. “The ‘Day of Hope’ was not a religious event. Any components...
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
brproud.com
Rouses Supermarket close to opening in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the largest independent grocers in the state is moving to North Baton Rouge. Rouses Market held a groundbreaking event to mark their first steps to making the store a reality. It’s an oasis in the middle of a food desert. Community members...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
5 days of record-breaking heat for the Capital area
The hot streak is coming to an end across the Capital Area this weekend. Baton Rouge recorded record breaking heat for 5 days in a row. The first astronomical week of fall and it surely did not feel anything like fall for Baton Rouge. All records are based on readings from Ryan Field for Baton Rouge dating back to 1930.
brproud.com
Juvenile shot late Sunday night on Shelley St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Officers arrived in the 4800 block of Shelley St. and found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. BRPD said the injuries sustained by the juvenile...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after juvenile among two shot on Madison Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Madison Ave. around 12:30 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. An adult and juvenile were shot and both are expected...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
