ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – More than $85 million in assistance has been approved for St. Louis area residents impacted by historic flooding. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance. In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $27.9 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved over $21.7 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO