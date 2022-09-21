Read full article on original website
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
Out of the Darkness Walk remembers those who died by suicide and offers support to family, friends
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - More than 2,000 people came together Sunday morning at Creve Coeur Lake Park for the 15th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. The walk is one to remember those who died by suicide and offer support to friends and family who lost a loved one. Mary Butler and James Dickerson’s 14-year-old daughter, Spirit Butler, died by suicide earlier this year.
Episode 202: Brandin Vaughn
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For Brandin Vaughn, his love of fashion started out of necessity. His family shopped at thrift stores when he was a kid, and he quickly learned to sew and tailor the clothes to better fit him. Soon others took notice. But he followed a few...
Family-owned bakery in Waterloo damaged in fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ill.. (KMOV) - A bakery that’s been serving a Metro East community for nearly 50 years is dealing with damage following a fire Sunday. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at the back of Ahne’s Bakery on West Mill Street in Waterloo, Illinois on Sunday night. No one was inside at the time.
Taste of St. Louis returns Downtown
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Saturday was the second day of Taste of St. Louis. Dozens of local restaurants have booths at Ballpark Village, giving people a chance to try some of their signature dishes. Not only is there food, but there’s live entertainment with musical performances and DJs all day...
Reside in St. Louis: Colonial-style mansion for sale in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A colonial-style mansion built in 1991 is on the market for $2,095,000. The home has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It also has a saltwater pool with a waterfall, theater and wet bar. The home’s address is 7327 Christopher Drive in...
Fox C-6 School District holds job fair as staffing shortage remains
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - The Fox C-6 School District will hold a job fair on Tuesday evening to address a staffing shortage. The district has 65 unfilled positions, but the most critical need is bus drivers. The district was forced to cut bus service to hundreds of students because of a shortage of drivers.
Schnucks taking over store with 2 locations in Franklin County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks is expanding into Franklin County. The chain has announced it is taking over Fricks Market and Stores in Union and Sullivan. The two locations’ last day as Fricks will be October 23. Both will open under the Schnucks banner on October 27. The...
Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews are on the scene and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has been notified, St. Clair County EMA says.
Over $85M in assistance approved for St. Louis Area residents impacted by historic flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – More than $85 million in assistance has been approved for St. Louis area residents impacted by historic flooding. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $35.6 million in Individual Assistance grants for renters and homeowners for emergency repairs, rental assistance and other needs not covered by insurance. In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $27.9 million in claims for flood insurance policyholders, and the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved over $21.7 million in disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
Mehlville High School lifts lockdown after threat to ‘invade’ school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lockdown at Mehlville High School was lifted Monday after police found the source of the threat. The school was put under lockdown Monday after a threat to “invade the school during the 12:32 p.m. passing period,” the school district said. Students stayed locked in their classrooms and nobody was allowed to enter or exit the school.
Man, woman wounded as shots are exchanged near Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and woman were wounded while shots were exchanged outside Ballpark Village early Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 6th and Walnut around 1:30 a.m. Police say a 38-year-old man spotted a man and woman arguing and tried to intervene. The man who was involved in the argument then shot the 38-year-old man in the left arm. The 38-year-old man responded by retrieving his own gun and returning fire.
Homicide detectives called to St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot inside a car in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers with the homicide division were called to the 1500 block of N 13th street after a man was found shot inside a car. It’s still unclear what led to the shooting.
Police investigating homicide in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened in the Baden neighborhood of North City Saturday night. Police say the incident happened in the 8500 block of Church around 9:30 p.m. Officers found 33-year-old Ryan Thompson in an alley. Thompson suffered an injury to his head from an unknown object and was not conscious or breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes Overland home overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver was hospitalized after he crashed his SUV into a home in Overland early Monday night. Before 2 a.m., an SUV dented the side of a home on Lackland east of Ashby. The impact caused the SUV to roll over. Resident Jenna Hagaman was inside the home when she heard a loud bang outside.
MISSING: 28-year-old Missouri man last seen in Sauget a week ago
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) - Missouri police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen a week ago in Sauget, Illinois. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, Dominick Pogue was reportedly last seen on Sept. 19 in or around the Metro East town. The 28-year-old’s family has not heard from him since then.
Pujols merchandise sales go up at Arch Apparel after HR 700
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols made history Friday night and Arch Apparel is rolling out the merch. Arch Apparel at Ballpark Village launched an Albert merch line at the start of the year and when Albert hit homerun 700, they rolled out their 700 shirts. The store said...
Man wakes up to knife-wielding girlfriend in South City home, police say
SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was injured after waking up to a startling sight inside his south St. Louis home overnight Monday. According to police, a 43-year-old man was asleep at a home in the 3500 block of Morganford in the Tower Grove South neighborhood when he felt a sharp pain in his back. When he got up, he spotted his 31-year-old girlfriend holding a knife as she confronted him over a personal matter.
Woman shot and killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in South City early Saturday morning, police say. The woman, 21, was shot in the face near the intersection of Oregon and Itaska just before around 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found her laying face down on the street with gunshot wounds, police say.
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-55 in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on I-55 in South City early Saturday morning. Police say the accident happened on I-55 near Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. A passerby called police after spotting a woman laying on the side of the highway next to a crashed motorcycle.
