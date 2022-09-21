BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly struck a power line, bringing it down and causing an outage for a neighborhood on Siegen Lane early Monday morning. Entergy reports the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. and that crews were working to restore power as soon as possible. Louisiana State Police said the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were both taken to a hospital after the crash, and there is no information on possible criminal charges.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO