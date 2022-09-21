ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Car hits electrical equipment, causes early-morning outage for Siegen neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly struck a power line, bringing it down and causing an outage for a neighborhood on Siegen Lane early Monday morning. Entergy reports the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. and that crews were working to restore power as soon as possible. Louisiana State Police said the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were both taken to a hospital after the crash, and there is no information on possible criminal charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Businesses distributing 'Live like Allie' bracelets in memory of slain LSU student

BATON ROUGE - Businesses throughout the capital area are handing out bracelets honoring LSU student Allie Rice as police continue to search for her killer. Family and friends launched the campaign "Live Like Allie" in remembrance of the 21-year-old LSU senior. The group's Facebook page said the yellow bracelets are already available at a handful of restaurants: The Shed in Baton Rouge, Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Denham Springs and Big Slice Pizza in Prairieville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25

COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
GRAMERCY, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three people hurt in shooting near BRPD headquarters

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting reported about a block away from Baton Rouge Police headquarters late Sunday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims were inside a car stopped on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard when someone fired shots into the vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend. Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
BATON ROUGE, LA

