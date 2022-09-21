Read full article on original website
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left with questions
BATON ROUGE - It's been over 50 years since the Amite and Comite rivers had any serious snagging, and officials are working to change that. Central has dedicated $500,000 towards the Comite River project and East Baton Rouge city-parish has committed nearly $3 million to get it cleaned. Livingston is...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
Car hits electrical equipment, causes early-morning outage for Siegen neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A car reportedly struck a power line, bringing it down and causing an outage for a neighborhood on Siegen Lane early Monday morning. Entergy reports the crash happened around 2:48 a.m. and that crews were working to restore power as soon as possible. Louisiana State Police said the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were both taken to a hospital after the crash, and there is no information on possible criminal charges.
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
Businesses distributing 'Live like Allie' bracelets in memory of slain LSU student
BATON ROUGE - Businesses throughout the capital area are handing out bracelets honoring LSU student Allie Rice as police continue to search for her killer. Family and friends launched the campaign "Live Like Allie" in remembrance of the 21-year-old LSU senior. The group's Facebook page said the yellow bracelets are already available at a handful of restaurants: The Shed in Baton Rouge, Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Denham Springs and Big Slice Pizza in Prairieville.
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/19 to 9/25
COURT SENTENCE – COURT SENTENCE. BATISTE, TERRIKA 42 13287 JAKE GRAVOIS ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE BATTERY (MISD) 14:103 – DISTURBING THE PEACE – APPEARING IN AN INTOXICATED CONDITION (MISD) DENNIS, CLIFTON 47 12800 MAPLE ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:35.3 – DOMESTIC ABUSE...
Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile. Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.
Three people hurt in shooting near BRPD headquarters
BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to a hospital after a shooting reported about a block away from Baton Rouge Police headquarters late Sunday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victims were inside a car stopped on Airline Highway near Goodwood Boulevard when someone fired shots into the vehicle.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish
SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend. Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.
Iberville deputies find missing woman Monday
Sheriff's deputies found a missing woman who was last seen driving toward Baton Rouge. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Sharon Martin was found safe Monday afternoon.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. The...
Lafayette man hit and killed while walking along highway
ST. MARTIN PARISH - A man walking along LA-96 was killed in a hit and run Sunday morning. According to State Police, 49-year-old Chester Thibeaux of Lafayette was walking on LA-96 near Capritto Forty Arpent Road around 7:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by a car. More than...
‘I feel like we might be insane:’ Reaction pours in after mayor’s presser on public safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reaction is pouring in for Thursday’s news conference on public safety in Baton Rouge. Whether it be online with your comments on ways to solve crime, everyone either pointing fingers or looking for solutions on how to get this crime under control. “I assure...
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. BRPD identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Police say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near...
Driver turns himself in after pedestrian is killed in hit-and-run
Chester Thibeaux, 49, of Lafayette, was struck by a vehicle when walking westbound on La. 96, LSP said.
