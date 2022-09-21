Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in Pennsylvania
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this month
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th Anniversary
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Billy Joel’s ‘Allentown’ at 40: Tough times and hard feelings from folks still livin’ here
Billy Joel may not play the Lehigh Valley these days. But he still sings about Allentown. It’s no surprise. The Piano Man’s documented ties to the region run deep. A late 1973 show at The Roxy in Northampton helped launch his solo career at a time when “Piano Man” itself was still a brand-new single. After several return trips, he penned an homage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
Easton hosts 2022 First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival (PHOTOS)
Area high school marching bands converged Saturday night on Easton’s Cottingham Stadium for the 48th year of the First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival. The Easton Area High School Instrumental Music Association hosts the friendly competition to showcase the talent and skills of participating marching bands. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
5 Things to Get You Excited About Fall in the Lehigh Valley
Arguably the best season of the year, fall arrives with vivid skies, warm flavors and hospitable weather. Here are a few pertinent perks to revel in for the next few months. schollorchards.com | monocacycoffee.com | themoderncrumbbakeshop.com. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove—technically we can get them all year round, but the flavors...
Allentown ‘drag story hour’ draws families, minor disruption
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Families sat around a colorful library room Friday as a costumed drag queen read a book titled “King and King” — about two princes who fall in love — to attentive children. When one of the kids started crying, the drag queen,...
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
Engines rev up at the ‘Austin Blue Line’ fundraiser
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Breaking the stigma about mental health, that’s the goal of one organization in the Poconos. Revving the engine, all to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Motorcyclists gathered at the Moose Lodge in East Stroudsburg Saturday in honor of Austin Scarpone, who tragically took his life last year. “We do […]
IrinPigs end home portion of 2022 schedule with a loss to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
ALLENTOWN - The IronPigs got a pair of hits from Jorge Bonafacio but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the final game of the season at Coca-Cola Park by a 3-1 score. Lehigh Valley will finish out the season with three games at Syracuse beginning on Monday after dropping 5-of-7 to the RailRiders. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre...
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church To Host Two Events In Observance Of National Suicide Prevention Month
Within a week of each other, the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church has two community events planned to bring awareness, prevention, and hopefully healing to an issue that takes a life every 40 seconds.
Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bethlehem vandalized for the third time since March
Father Paul Makar says thieves have climbed the steeple of Saint Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church and removed copper panels each time.
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
Allentown’s Halloween parade is on, but will be different
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council was expected to tackle a non-agenda item at Wednesday night’s meeting: the future of Allentown’s Halloween parade. In fact, it was the first item discussed. “I just wanted to know why the city found it necessary to cancel the Halloween parade?”...
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
Elk spotted in Lehigh Township
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- It's that time of year where you really need to watch for deer on the roads. But there's something much bigger wandering around Lehigh Township, according to police. They posted this picture of an elk. They say it was last seen on Mountain View Drive by...
Bethlehem’s Harvest Fest expands making 2022 biggest year ever
New music stage and vendors highlight Broad Street’s business resurgence. October 1, 2022 | Street Fare 11am-5pm |Biergarten and additional music until 8pm. Main Street & Broad Street | Historic Downtown Bethlehem. Bethlehem, PA (September 21, 2022) – With a brand-new music stage, Bethlehem’s annual Harvest Fest will be...
One of the Top Stem Students in the Country is From This Bucks County School
Shlossbergethan was once of 30 students recognized for his talents in STEM. A Bucks County middle school student has been recognized as one of the top STEM student in the entire country. Ethan Benjamin Shlossberg, an 8th grader at Holicong Middle School in Doylestown, is one of the 30 finalists...
How long are most kids being detained in Northampton County’s juvenile center?
Judges, police, social workers, youth care workers and parents agree that young offenders deserve the best treatment and the best living arrangements available. How to achieve those goals is up for debate, though.
