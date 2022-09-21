Read full article on original website
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Mankato Area Foundation, 11 local partners launch Inclusivity Study
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation teamed up with 11 local partners to launch a Greater Mankato Inclusivity Study. Partners include Mayo Clinic Health System, Greater Mankato Growth, City of Mankato, Blue Earth County, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Nicollet County, City of North Mankato, YWCA Mankato, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, South Central College and Mankato Area Public Schools-ISD 77.
Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season
(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
More Details About Minnesota’s Swatting Calls
(Minneapolis, MN) — There were 14 swatting calls at schools across Minnesota, and police are all but certain they came from the same person. The BCA gave an update on its investigation into this week’s rash of calls about fake, active shootings at local schools. Investigators say schools from International Falls to Fairmont, and of course in the Twin Cities got calls. The BCA says Minnesota is not alone. Investigators say other states saw similar swatting calls, which gave them a heads-up the calls were fake.
Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along...
Local priest renovates his fifth church; Holy Rosary Catholic Church reopens
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Years of planning for church renovations finally paid off for a local North Mankato priest. For about eight years, Father Paul of Holy Rosary Catholic Church planned to upgrade the entirety of the building. This is the fifth church Father Paul remodeled during his priesthood.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
300 year old tree becomes teaching tool
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -An oak tree thought to be over 200 years old goes down in west Mankato, but it takes on a new life as a teaching tool. The massive tree had to be removed and a cross section of it was donated to Minnesota State University-Mankato where it will be used by students taking Earth Science courses.
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather starts turning cooler, that means some frost is possible. Johanna George from Drummers Garden Center & Floral stopped by Kato Living to offer some tips.
No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will...
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
Police: Teens may face charges after brandishing weapon at mall
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges may be filed against a group of teenagers accused of brandishing a firearm at River Hills Mall. Mankato Public Safety says around five juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were in the mall food court Saturday around 6 p.m. when one of them reportedly brandished a gun “toward a window.”
