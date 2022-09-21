Read full article on original website
Eric Hoffman: If elected he'll support legislation that works for the people of Laconia
In regards to the column by Rep. Richard Littlefield, it seems he doesn't believe people should have the right to make tough reproductive decisions, even in cases of rape, incest, or even if the pregnancy is carried by a child. His logic? It doesn't happen that often.
Belmont, Sanbornton, and Tilton voters: Meet your Democratic candidates
FRANKLIN — Voters from Belmont, Sanbornton, and Tilton are invited to have dessert and meet local Democratic candidates at the Franklin Savings Bank Community Learning Center behind the Tilt’n Diner on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet and support the candidates for the three towns. Hear from them, ask questions, and express concerns.
Judith Ackerson: Important city election coming up Oct. 4 in Franklin
The City of Franklin will be holding elections on Oct. 4, for school board and city council, as well as openings for ward clerks and supervisors of the checklist. This often-overlooked city election could not be more important this year. The contrast for school board candidates could not be starker. We have several candidates who are pro-public education, genuinely welcoming to learners and staff from all backgrounds and identities and interested in improving our schools.
Deadline for Children's Auction funding is Oct. 15
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction is accepting funding applications for 2022 until Saturday, Oct.15. Details and an online application are available on the Children’s Auction website at ChildrensAuction.org. Local nonprofit organizations that provide support to low-income children and their families are encouraged to apply for...
Wood & Clay supports Gale School Project
GILFORD — Wood & Clay, a local company that specializes in custom home construction and renovations in the Lakes Region, has purchased another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Just last year, they purchased $50,000. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include on the second floor a new program center for Lakes Region Community Services.
Kristine Boland: Vote for positive change on Franklin school board
I am voicing my support for Marie Danforth, school board candidate in Ward 1 of Franklin. She has been a resident of Franklin since 1993 and has deep family roots in Franklin that date back to the 1800s. Marie is carrying on the tradition within her family to serve this proud community.
Watershed Stewardship Workshop presented by Nancy G. Wright
LACONIA — Watershed Stewardship Workshop during the Season of Creation led by the Rev. Dr. Nancy G. Wright, pastor for Creation Care for the New England Synod, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran and St. James Episcopal Church, 2238 Parade Road.
'Poetry Open Mic Night' at Meredith library Sept. 29
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library will welcome poets Carla Schwartz and Diannely Antigua as part of "Poetry Open Mic Night" on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. First, published poets Carla Schwartz and Diannely Antigua will share their work. Then the mic will be opened for anyone else wishing to share. Limit yourself to one poem that fits on one page. This presentation will also be available via Zoom. Email erin@meredithlibrary.org for a link. Call 603-279-4303 for more information.
Gilmanton Historical Society hosts "Discovering New England Stone Walls"
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Why are we so fascinated with stone walls? On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Kevin Gardner explains how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls, the ways in which they and other dry stone structures were built; how their styles emerged and changed over time, and their significance to the famous New England landscape. Along the way, Kevin occupies himself by building a miniature wall on a tabletop, using small stones from a five-gallon bucket.
Timothy Dow: Looking to continue his positive impact on Franklin school board
Citizens of Franklin and all registered voters of Ward 3, I am running for a forth term on the Franklin School Board. This is a commitment that I don’t take lightly and have always had the best interest of your children in mind whenever I vote on an item. I no longer have children within the school district, but my entire family graduated from the Franklin School District and I’ve proudly always called Franklin my home.
Thomas J. Rodrigue, 87
LACONIA — Thomas James “Tommy” Rodrigue, 87, of Union Ave, passed away at Golden View Nursing Home in Meredith on Saturday, September 10, 2022, after fighting his battle with prostate cancer. Tom was born on July 17, 1935, in Bingham, Maine, the son of Joseph Helon and...
Morris J. Harrison, 92
LACONIA — Morris J. Harrison, 92, of Laconia and formerly of Gilford, Venice, Florida and Braintree, Massachusetts, passed away on July 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late William and Cora Belle Harrison of Somerville, Massacusetts. Mr. Harrison was employed by HP...
Nancy R. C. Garland, 84
FRANKLIN — Nancy R. C. Garland, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Golden View in Meredith, after a period of failing health. She was born in Franklin on July 15, 1938, the daughter of Rolfe W. and Florence M. (Bennett) Camp. She graduated from Franklin High School, Class of 1956. She left Franklin at the age of 19 to explore the big city life of Boston. She worked for many years for Dwight Rudd Insurance, Prime computer and went on to get her Broker License to sell Insurance. Nancy loved to spend her weekends skiing in both Stowe and Killington, Vermont.
Rebecca J. DuVal, 65
NEW HAMPTON — Rebecca Jane DuVal, 65, of New Hampton, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, died on September 23, 2022, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born July 11, 1957, in Brewer, Maine, to her loving parents Harold and Louise Wyman. After high...
Ruth Ford, 88
DANBURY — Ruth (Brown) Ford, 88, of Juniper Meadow Road, Danbury, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, surrounded by family. She was born in New Hampton, on December 10, 1933, the only daughter of George E. and Dorothy (Clement) Brown. She was an eighth grade graduate of the Little Red Brick School in the Old Institution part of New Hampton. In 1973 she received a GED diploma from Bristol High School.
