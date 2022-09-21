‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 12, Episode 19: Watch for free, as the Aspen trip ends in a ‘meltdown’

Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
